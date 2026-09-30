Simone Biles had spent much of the previous NFL season making sure Jonathan Owens never had to look into the stands and wonder where she was. She followed the Chicago Bears on the road in 2025, even while managing her own packed schedule. But when Owens moved to the Indianapolis Colts, Biles changed one part of that routine. She decided to stop traveling for his road games in 2026, giving herself those weekends to work while continuing to support him when Indianapolis played at home.

Why did Simone Biles change her game day routine?

Biles explained that the decision came after she realized how demanding a full season of NFL travel had been. She told Us Weekly that 2025 was the first time she attended every game, but admitted, “That was really hard.”

The Olympic champion had wanted to make that commitment because Owens supported her in the same way. “I wanted to be there and show up because he shows up for me,” Biles said. After completing an entire season of following him, she chose a different balance in 2026.

Her plan had already been clear during the Colts' early schedule. Biles attended Indianapolis' home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 13. She then stayed home when the Colts traveled to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on September 20. That did not mean she had stepped away from Owens' football career. She returned to Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27 for the Texans game, showing that the change was about travel rather than her support for her husband.

Simone Biles found a new way to support Jonathan Owens

Biles had learned that game days involved far more than watching Owens play. When relatives and friends came to see him, she often handled the planning and kept them occupied so he could focus on recovery, practice and rest.

“When we have family and friends coming in to watch Jonathan at the games, that's my scheduling,” Biles said.

Her 2025 routine had taken real effort. She traveled with the Bears to cities such as Detroit, Baltimore and Philadelphia while balancing her own work. One trip even saw her receive an NFL credential and spend part of the Bears' game against the San Francisco 49ers working as a sideline photographer. Owens had since joined the Colts on a one-year contract after two seasons with Chicago. Biles had chosen to keep showing up for him in Indianapolis while protecting her road weekends for her own work. Her support had not disappeared. She had simply changed what showing up looked like.