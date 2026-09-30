The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to add Aaron Rodgers before the 2025 season, but the four-time MVP never made it to Minneapolis. A new report has shed light on one factor behind that decision: the team worried that J.J. McCarthy could eventually ask for a trade if Rodgers took over the quarterback job. The concern carried weight because McCarthy had not yet played a regular-season snap after missing his rookie year with a knee injury.

Vikings passed on Aaron Rodgers over J.J. McCarthy concerns

According to The Athletic's Alec Lewis, conversations inside Minnesota continued after Rodgers indicated he was willing to play for very little money. The report said some people within the organisation supported bringing him in, but questions about his fit and the possibility of McCarthy's camp seeking a trade influenced the final decision.

“The team mulled the idea for days after Rodgers pledged to play for a minuscule amount of money, and many endorsed the move,” Lewis reported.

“But concerns with Rodgers' potential fit and the possibility of McCarthy's camp requesting a trade contributed to the Vikings' dice roll that McCarthy could be a franchise quarterback for the long term. The Vikings moved forward into the spring and summer hoping that an intentional structure could accelerate McCarthy's growth.”

The situation was unusual. McCarthy was a first-round pick who had not taken a regular-season NFL snap, yet his future reportedly became an important part of the Rodgers discussion.

Minnesota had already made clear that it wanted to give McCarthy a chance to develop. General manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said the team remained pleased with its quarterback room while acknowledging that Rodgers was among the veterans being considered.

Aaron Rodgers chose Pittsburgh after Vikings decision

Minnesota ultimately moved forward without Rodgers. The veteran quarterback later joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Vikings entered the season relying on McCarthy.

At the time, the decision reflected the team's belief that McCarthy could become its long-term answer. Head coach Kevin O'Connell also publicly expressed strong confidence in the young quarterback and said the organisation had maintained a plan for his development.

Rodgers went on to provide Pittsburgh with an experienced option at quarterback. Meanwhile, Minnesota's season became more complicated, with injuries and quarterback changes affecting the team.

The decision has gained fresh attention after Minnesota traded McCarthy to the New York Giants this week. That move has changed the context surrounding the earlier Rodgers decision, particularly because the concern about losing McCarthy was reportedly one reason the Vikings chose not to pursue the veteran more aggressively.

Adofo-Mensah offered a measured explanation in March 2025 when asked about Rodgers.

“Given where we are scenario-wise, we didn't think it was the right move at this time. It is also [Rodgers'] decision whether he signs with another team,” former Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said on March 26, 2025. “For me to sit here and say that anything's 100 percent forever, that's just not the job. Right? We're responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. Obviously, things can change, but right now we're really happy with our room, and we'll look to upgrade it in different ways. But for now, we're really excited.”

With McCarthy now gone, the Vikings' earlier quarterback decision is being viewed through a very different lens.