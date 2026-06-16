A resurfaced 2022 video involving Brittany Mahomes has reignited debate across NFL social media, putting Patrick Mahomes' wife back in the spotlight years after the moment first went viral. The clip, filmed courtside during a college basketball game, captured Brittany reacting to an offhand comment about her facial expression before flashing a dramatic smile at the camera. As the video trends again online, fans remain sharply divided, with some mocking the moment while others continue defending Brittany against criticism. A simple courtside exchange between Patrick and Brittany Mahomes unexpectedly turned into one of the internet's most memorable NFL-adjacent moments. What began as a lighthearted interaction during a basketball game quickly evolved into a meme that still sparks debate online years later.

How Brittany Mahomes' viral courtside reaction became an internet talking point

The now-famous moment dates back to a Texas Tech vs. Baylor college basketball game in 2022, when Brittany Mahomes, then known as Brittany Matthews, leaned toward a friend and appeared to mouth, "Patrick told me no resting b**ch face." Lip readers quickly picked up on the comment after the courtside footage began circulating online.

Seconds later, Brittany turned toward the camera and pulled an exaggerated, wide-eyed smile that immediately caught viewers' attention. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes seemed largely unfazed, shifting his focus back to the game as Brittany reacted. That contrast soon became a talking point among fans, with many joking about the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's calm reaction.

“Patrick told me no resting b*tch face” gets me every time. pic.twitter.com/0zb3jdQm0B — Hoops (@Hoopss) June 16, 2026

The clip spread rapidly across sports social media and turned into a recurring meme. Former NFL running back Le'Veon Bell even joined the conversation at the time, praising Brittany Mahomes' sense of humor and adding to the growing buzz surrounding the viral video.

Fresh reactions reveal fans are still split over Brittany Mahomes

As the clip resurfaced online this week, social media users once again offered strong and often opposing reactions. Some critics revisited long-running frustrations around Brittany Mahomes' public image. One person wrote, "I know she's the most annoying bitch ever," while another joked, "Resting rich face instead," putting a playful spin on the original moment.

Others focused on Patrick Mahomes' reaction during the exchange. One fan wrote, "Best part is that he hears every word she is saying but chooses to act oblivious," humorously pointing to the quarterback's calm demeanor during the viral scene.

Not all reactions stayed playful. One harsh critic wrote, "Notice she looked right at the camera, saw it was on her ugly ass, and then went and did that ugly faced drama bullshit she just did in that video. She's the biggest loser wife of any pro athlete I've ever seen." However, Brittany also found support, with one fan defending her by writing, "How dare Brittany have a good time and clown around with the person next to her?" proving the moment still divides opinion years later.