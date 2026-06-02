The New England Patriots' blockbuster move for A.J. Brown has sparked more than football discussion. It has also brought renewed attention to sports reporter Dianna Russini, whose earlier reporting on the Patriots' interest in Brown is once again being discussed. As NFL insiders rushed to report the trade, sports radio host Craig Carton stepped forward with a strong defense of Russini, arguing that she deserved recognition for connecting the dots long before the move became official.

Craig Carton says Dianna Russini deserved credit for A.J. Brown report

The Philadelphia Eagles' decision to trade Brown to New England quickly became one of the NFL's biggest offseason headlines. However, the conversation soon shifted toward who first reported the possibility of such a move.

Russini had reportedly covered New England's interest in Brown months before the trade happened. Yet when the deal became official, several major NFL insiders announced the news without publicly crediting her previous reporting. That did not sit well with Carton.

Speaking on The Craig Carton Show, the longtime sports personality openly criticized how insiders handled the situation. “Not one of them could help themselves. They all took credit for the breaking story. I'm first. My sources tell me. NFL sources tell me. Patriot sources tell me. Eagles sources tell me,” Carton said. He went further while defending Russini, suggesting that despite criticism and public scrutiny, the reporting itself proved accurate.

“We can mock how she got the story. We know what her source was, but at the end of the day she got it. She lost her job over it, but it's her story." Carton also argued that NFL insiders had an opportunity to collectively acknowledge Russini's earlier reporting but instead chose to focus on breaking the news themselves.

Why Dianna Russini is back in spotlight after A.J. Brown trade

The completed trade has unexpectedly pushed Russini back into NFL headlines. While controversy around her exit from The Athletic and speculation involving Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel continues to draw attention, the successful prediction of the Brown move has added a new layer to the conversation.

For some observers, the trade strengthens Russini's credibility because one of her biggest reports eventually proved accurate. Others continue to question the circumstances surrounding her reporting and departure from the media company.

Regardless of opinion, Brown's move to New England has turned into more than a football transaction. It has reopened a larger debate around media competition, journalistic credit, and what happens when a reporter gets a major story right before everyone else.