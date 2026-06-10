laire Kittle has shared a major update on her and NFL star George Kittle's plans to start a family, revealing that the couple has begun IVF treatment after years of discussing having children together. In a recent vlog on her YouTube channel, Wife'd Up, Mic'd Up, Claire documented a doctor's appointment and shared details of the process. Claire Kettle revealed that she had been taking IVF injections for four days before the visit and underwent tests to monitor egg development. George Kittle, tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, was unable to attend that appointment because of work commitments.

The update comes as the couple looks ahead to building the large family they have often spoken about wanting. Claire later revealed that doctors were able to retrieve a number of healthy eggs during a procedure on May 4, with George by her side. The couple is now waiting for updates on embryo development.

Claire Kittle Opened Up About Her 2023 Pregnancy Loss

For Claire, the decision to pursue IVF is also tied to a difficult chapter in the couple's lives. In an earlier vlog, she explained that the treatment was intended as a "backup plan" and a way to ease some of her anxiety around conceiving. "I just want to take the necessary steps to be prepared because we do want a big family," she'd said in the previous vlog.

The couple previously experienced a pregnancy loss in 2023. Claire had learned she was pregnant shortly after Christmas 2022, making the loss far more painful for both of them.

She later revealed that the pregnancy was ectopic, a condition that can become dangerous if not treated promptly.

In an Instagram post at the time, Claire recalled the moment she received the diagnosis. She wrote that she felt her "soul leave [her] body" when a nurse shared the news.

Claire chose to undergo treatment the same day. Throughout the experience, George Kittle remained by her side after leaving team commitments to be with her.

Looking back at that period, Claire wrote, "We leaned on each other like we never have before."

George Kittle Has Previously Spoken About Fatherhood

While the couple focuses on the next stage of their IVF journey, they have continued to speak openly about their hopes for parenthood. George has also discussed family life publicly in the past, telling PEOPLE Magazine that he would like to become a stay-at-home father when the time comes because he does not want to "get another job."

The upcoming NFL season will mark George Kittle's 10th year in the league. In the meantime, the Kittles already play an important role in the life of another child. The couple are godparents to Felix, the son of NHL star Filip Forsberg and his wife Erin.