Robert Griffin III found himself at the center of two very different football conversations this week. The former NFL quarterback questioned why veteran names such as Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo and Ryan Tannehill remain without teams when injuries can suddenly leave a quarterback room short on experience. Soon after, Griffin turned his attention to LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green after the young star suffered a worrying knee injury against Ole Miss. One moment brought back questions about Griffin's own NFL future. The other showed his concern for a rising college football player facing an uncertain road ahead.

Robert Griffin III Pushes Back On Questions About Veteran Quarterbacks Being Overlooked

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback problems gave Griffin a reason to speak up.

Atlanta suffered a 34-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, with Cooper Rush throwing four interceptions and losing a fumble before Jack Strand took over. Strand also lost a fumble and threw an interception.

Griffin then pointed to veteran quarterbacks who could bring experience into a difficult situation.

“When Cooper Rush and Jack Strand are stinking it up in Atlanta, it makes zero sense that QBs like Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, and myself aren't the veteran presence in the room to stabilize teams when their QB goes down,” Griffin wrote on X.

A fan later said “politics” was the reason Griffin and Newton were not getting roster opportunities.

Griffin answered with one word: “Agreed.”

When Cooper Rush and Jack Strand are stinking it up in Atlanta it makes zero sense that QBs like Cam Newton, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill and myself aren't the veteran presence in the room to stabilize teams when their QB goes down. These guys were playing for Carolina today. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 20, 2026

That response added another layer to his comments. Griffin did not explain what he meant by politics, but his position was clear enough. He believes veteran quarterbacks can still have value when teams suddenly need experienced help.

Robert Griffin III Turns His Attention To Trey'Dez Green After LSU Injury

Griffin's next football post had a completely different tone.

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green was carted off during the Tigers' 32-24 loss to Ole Miss after taking a hit near the sideline. He had already been dealing with discomfort before the play and later returned to the sideline on crutches.

Green finished the game with four catches for 60 yards and entered Week 3 with 10 catches for 162 yards and one touchdown.

Griffin shared a simple message after seeing the injury: “Prayers up for LSU Star TE Trey'Dez Green”

The moment connected Griffin with a player from the next generation of football.

For now, Griffin remains outside an NFL roster while Green waits for more clarity on his injury. Their situations are different, but both show how quickly football can change for a player.