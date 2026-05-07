Rob Gronkowski has played on several championship-winning NFL teams during his career alongside Tom Brady. From the dynasty years with the New England Patriots to winning another Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski has seen some of the league's most talented rosters up close. But his latest comments about Tampa Bay's 2020 team have now created debate among NFL fans online. While praising the Buccaneers' offensive talent on a recent podcast, Gronkowski suggested that Brady's Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay roster may have been better than any team he played on in New England. The former NFL star recently opened up about the team chemistry and talent that helped Tampa Bay dominate late in the 2020 season.

Rob Gronkowski says the 2020 Buccaneers had the best offensive talent he ever played with

Speaking on the 4th and South podcast hosted by Jarvis Landry and former Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, Gronkowski openly praised Tampa Bay's stacked roster from the 2020 season. “I would say the 2020 Bucs, I think that team was probably the best skill-set team that I have ever been a part of in my career,” Gronkowski said. The former tight end then explained why he rated that squad so highly. He pointed to the depth of offensive weapons around Brady during that season.

“I mean, we had everyone, dude. We had Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, we had Antonio Brown, Lenny, myself, Cam Brate, and then our other running back, Ronald Jones II.” Fans quickly reacted online after Gronkowski's comments surfaced. While Buccaneers fans praised the amount of talent on that roster, many Patriots supporters argued that New England's championship teams were more complete and mentally tougher. Some fans also credited Brady for making both franchises look dominant in different eras.

How Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became unstoppable late in the 2020 season

The Buccaneers did not look like a dominant Super Bowl contender early in the 2020 season. Tampa Bay struggled with consistency at times and entered late November with a 7-5 record. However, the team suddenly found its rhythm when it mattered the most. The Buccaneers closed the regular season with four straight wins before making a powerful playoff run. They eventually defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV and controlled the game from start to finish. Tampa Bay also scored at least 30 points in each of its final seven games of the season.

Looking back on that memorable run, Gronkowski said the team felt nearly perfect during practice sessions before the Super Bowl. “Every practice was crisp, every practice was sharp,” he said. “The execution was at the highest it could possibly be. We were so flawless those final two weeks. It's like everything came together.” Even years later, Brady's only Super Bowl-winning season in Tampa Bay continues to be remembered as one of the most explosive and talented teams of his legendary NFL career.