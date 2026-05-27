Mike Vrabel addressed questions about his family life during the New England Patriots' OTA media session on Wednesday, weeks after controversy involving NFL reporter Dianna Russini dominated headlines. While the Patriots coach briefly opened up about his wife, Jen Vrabel, and their two sons, his comments quickly sparked strong reactions online, with fans divided over his latest family update as New England gears up for the new NFL season.

Mike Vrabel shares family update as fans react to Dianna Russini controversy

During Wednesday's press conference, the head coach was asked how he plans to handle distractions following an offseason filled with public attention around his personal life. “We all have to deal with things outside of here,” the 50-year-old coach said. “My focus and the excitement I have for coaching is what is most important right now.”

“I appreciate my family. I love Jen, I love the boys. I love my personal friends,” he said before shifting the conversation back to the Patriots' spring preparation and team goals.

Vrabel's comments quickly became a talking point online, with NFL fans flooding social media with mixed reactions. One fan questioned the Patriots' leadership, writing, “Is Pats ownership is too weak to do the right thing? Cheat on your wife for years and go right on NFL Head Coaching position? A position that's supposed to stand for leadership, mentoring and being a man of the community?”

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was asked about his work/life balance:



“Really good. I appreciate my family. I love Jen, I love the boys. I love my personal friends.”



Vrabel then went on to talk about what this spring has been focused on with the team and the on-field work. pic.twitter.com/huQVOK4pU9 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 27, 2026

Others focused on football and backed the head coach. One user wrote, “Mike Vrabel loves his family. Good for him. Patriot fans want results. 14-3 last season. AFC Champions. Super Bowl appearance. Drake Maye was MVP runner-up and that's a hell of a turnaround. Now do it again.”

How the Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini controversy became a major offseason talking point

The attention surrounding Vrabel's personal life began earlier this offseason after photos of him and Russini surfaced online, sparking widespread speculation and heated discussion across NFL circles. Both publicly addressed the situation in separate statements, though neither confirmed claims beyond what they personally shared.

Some online reactions grew especially harsh following Vrabel's latest family comments. One user posted, “Nothing says I love my wife and kids like a 6 year double life relationship with another woman,” while another wrote, “Vrabel praising his family while everyone remembers the long-term side chick. This man really said ‘work/life balance' with a straight face.” Another simply posted, “karma coming his way.....”

In April, Vrabel acknowledged that some of his actions had created distractions and said he had difficult conversations with his family, players and the Patriots organization. Since then, he has largely redirected public focus toward football as New England looks to build on last season's success and begin a new chapter under his leadership.