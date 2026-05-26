Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs continue to attract attention during the offseason, with the star quarterback once again becoming a major talking point. As the team opened Organized Team Activities this week, fresh videos of Mahomes on the field quickly sparked excitement among fans waiting for updates on his recovery. The buzz grew even stronger after Mahomes shared a cryptic response online, leaving many wondering if the Chiefs quarterback may be closer to a return than expected.

Patrick Mahomes sparks comeback talk after Chiefs OTA video gains attention

The Chiefs' offseason has largely centered on Mahomes' recovery after he suffered serious knee injuries late in the 2025 season. The quarterback tore his ACL and LCL during a Week 15 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, leading to surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Because recoveries from major knee injuries often take several months, questions have continued to surround whether Mahomes will be fully ready for Kansas City's 2026 season opener against the Denver Broncos in September. However, recent signs have given Chiefs fans reason to feel optimistic.

On May 26, during the team's first OTA session, videos showed Mahomes moving comfortably and throwing passes with confidence. While the clips did not offer a full picture of his health, many fans believed the quarterback looked ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Soon after the footage spread online, Mahomes added fuel to the discussion with a short but intriguing reaction. The three-time Super Bowl champion responded with a simple clock emoji, a message many interpreted as a hint that his return may only be a matter of time.

Patrick Mahomes' recovery remains key to Chiefs' hopes in 2026

Mahomes' fitness is expected to play a major role in determining how far Kansas City can go during the upcoming season. Kansas City has already made changes aimed at boosting the offense, including bringing back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator. The team also refreshed its running back group, hoping to provide stronger support around Mahomes once he returns to full action.

While the quarterback has not publicly explained the meaning behind his emoji response, the message was enough to reignite excitement among Chiefs fans. For now, all eyes remain on Mahomes as he continues working toward what many hope will be a full and healthy comeback.