Denver Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner quickly emerges as the player to watch during the buildup to the 2026 NFL season, thanks to some interesting news involving his career choice. According to reports, he has rejected offers from two NFL clubs that were willing to have him play on their active roster, opting instead to stay in Denver and hone his skills under head coach Sean Payton.

It takes a lot for a fringe NFL player to turn down playing opportunities with NFL clubs, and Lohner made sure he did not do so. However, the patience paid off well for him, as he is now in the news for making the right decision, especially during the pre-season training camp for the Broncos.

Who Is Caleb Lohner? Meet Denver Broncos Tight End Betting Big On Denver

However, Lohner's journey to the NFL is far from conventional. Before joining the Broncos as a tight end, this Texas-born player earned himself a reputation on the basketball court. Having played college basketball at BYU and Baylor, the player made an abrupt transition to American football when he transferred to Utah.

While playing for Utah, Caleb demonstrated his athleticism through four catches for a total of 54 yards and four touchdowns during the 2024 season. It was his particular physique and athleticism that made him suitable for the Broncos, which drafted him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Standing tall at 6 feet 7 inches and weighing over 250 pounds, Caleb Lohner joined the league with the potential for future development. Although the player got released before his rookie season, he did not take long to return to the Broncos' practice squad.

Why Caleb Lohner Rejected Two NFL Teams To Stay With Denver Broncos

According to reports released by Lohner, two NFL teams have actually offered to sign him to their active roster this season, but he declined immediately. “It was in the works, but I told them don't even bother,'' Lohner told Mike Klis of 9News. “[My agent] was the one who started it all (the decision to stay). I want to be here. You've got a veteran coach here (in Sean Payton). I was in his offensive system for almost a full year. Plus, I didn't want to leave a team that was going for the Super Bowl and is going for the Super Bowl. Everyone in here all have the same goal. Win the Super Bowl. That's what you play for. I didn't want to leave that.”

In addition, the young prospect is said to be spending time with former Packers wide receiver Donald Driver, working on his blocking and receiving skills. In Payton's words, he is looking entirely different this off-season, which could indicate a big improvement in his game.