Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce found themselves on opposite sides of a growing NFL debate after the league introduced more international and weekday games for the 2026 season. While Jason worries the NFL is moving too far away from traditional Sunday football, Travis believes the extra primetime opportunities make the season even more exciting. The disagreement happened during a recent episode of the brothers' “New Heights” podcast, where they discussed the NFL's changing schedule. The chat quickly turned into one of the biggest talking points among football fans after Jason openly questioned whether the league risks losing part of what made NFL Sundays special in the first place.

Jason Kelce Questions NFL's Shift Away From Sundays

The NFL schedule now includes a record nine international games, including the league's first regular-season matchup in Australia. There is also a Thanksgiving Eve game scheduled on a Wednesday night, another sign that the league continues experimenting with new kickoff windows.

Jason Kelce admitted the changes make him uneasy because Sundays have always been deeply connected to football culture in America. “This is the one thing that I think the NFL needs to hold on to that I feel like we're starting to drift away from. I don't think we're there yet. Sunday is the day of football,” Kelce said. “Outside of going to church in the morning, if you're still religious and you do that, Sunday is like where so many games happen and that's what you grow up, and you gear your entire week around watching football on Sunday. It's an institution at this point, the NFL playing games on Sunday."

Jason also explained that part of the NFL's success came from fans building their weekends around the Sunday schedule. “With every day that we keep adding in there, we're getting away from that just a little bit. I think the game got big, one of the reasons it got so popular and big was because it was an event: Sunday is the NFL. And everybody set their week apart to tune into games that were happening on Sunday. ... I worry that we're getting away from that just a little bit by building too many of this.”

Travis Kelce Says Primetime Games Make NFL More Exciting

Travis Kelce saw things very differently. The Chiefs star said players enjoy standalone games because they bring bigger crowds, more energy and extra attention around the league.

“I hear what you're saying, but I think they're very few and far in between outside of the holidays. There's not just like a random Wednesday game in September,” Kelce said, adding, “I just looked at [the Chiefs'] schedule, and we got four games that aren't on Sunday. And, we probably have the higher end of that not playing on Sunday.”

For Travis, the extra primetime slots are part of what makes being an NFL player exciting. “I think it's awesome, I honestly do. ... I think it's fun, man. I don't think it's as taxing as it may seem because it's the NFL, you're living out your dream. If there's a chance to play on a f***ing primetime game, which all these one-off games are that aren't on Sunday, I'm f***ing getting so excited for those opportunities.”