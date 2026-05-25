Rumors linking social media star Alix Earle and NFL legend Tom Brady are once again gaining attention after Earle opened up about her dating preferences in a recent video. While neither has confirmed any romance, fans quickly connected her latest comments to the former quarterback. Earle spoke honestly about dating older men and reflected on what she now looks for in a relationship, adding fresh fuel to months of speculation surrounding the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Alix Earle's comments about dating older men add to Tom Brady rumors

Alix Earle recently gave fans a closer look at her dating mindset during an episode of her YouTube series Get Real With Me. While chatting with guest Quin Blackwell, the influencer spoke openly about her experiences with relationships and admitted that dating someone close to her age no longer interests her.

“I went on a date with a guy who was a year older than me. I can't do it again,” Earle said, adding, “That's never happening.”

Blackwell agreed and shared that she also avoids dating men in her age group. The two joked that they often feel “too mature” for men their own age. Earle later explained that her interest in older partners came from wanting “someone to take care of [her]” and “someone who knows their s--t.”

Still, Earle admitted there can be limits when it comes to age differences. Reflecting on her past experiences, she joked that sometimes she had “gone too far” and laughingly added, “Grandpa!” Her remarks quickly caught attention online, especially as romance rumors involving Tom Brady continue to surface.

Tom Brady stays in spotlight as Alix Earle rumors continue and Gucci runway appearance grabs attention

Speculation surrounding Alix Earle and Tom Brady first began after the pair reportedly attended a New Year's Eve celebration in St. Barth's. Reports later claimed they were seen getting “cozy” during Super Bowl weekend, though neither publicly addressed the dating rumors.

Before Brady entered the conversation, Earle's most public relationship was with Houston Texans player Braxton Berrios. The two dated for more than two years before ending their relationship in late 2025, with Earle later confirming their split and saying long distance became difficult.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady has continued to make headlines outside football. The NFL icon recently walked the runway during a Gucci fashion show in New York City's Times Square, drawing attention for his appearance alongside stars such as Paris Hilton and Cindy Crawford. As speculation around Earle continues, Brady remains firmly in the spotlight both on and off the field.