Tom Brady and Zlatan Ibrahimović both had famous careers in separate sports, but a recent conversation revealed how similar they are. Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the NFL legend and soccer icon revealed their thoughts on competitiveness, pressure and the mindset that kept them on the hunt for success for years. Their honest discussion quickly revealed one shared trait: neither athlete ever stopped wanting more, no matter how much they had already achieved.

Tom Brady and Zlatan Ibrahimović opened up about their relentless drive to win

Brady and Ibrahimović played different sports, but their mentality sounded strikingly similiar. During the conversation, both athletes reflected on what pushed them to remain among the best for so long. At one point, Brady summed up their chemistry perfectly by saying, “We'd have been good teammates.” The former NFL quarterback made the comment while discussing how competition often shaped relationships between elite athletes.

Ibrahimović admitted he was never someone who stayed satisfied for long, even after major wins. According to the Swedish soccer icon, success only made him want more. "You're never satisfied, that was my thing," Ibrahimović said. "When I did good, the next day I forgot about what I did yesterday because I always wanted more and I think that's mental also."

Tom Brady's NFL mentality aligned with Zlatan Ibrahimović's competitive nature

The discussion became even more revealing when Brady spoke about motivation and rivalries. He explained that athletes often become more focused when there is strong emotion involved in competition. But Ibrahimović offered an even tougher perspective when Brady mentioned competing against family. "I would smash him on the field," Ibrahimović said. "Yeah, I would smash it. I don't care. There's only one winner, me or him. Then outside, hug."

Brady also explained the kind of teammates he admired most during his NFL career. He said he respected players who handled criticism and setbacks the right way, especially those who kept working despite failures. "I value the teammates that went through the hard things because I go, ‘Man, I would do anything for that guy,' because I saw what he's all about," Brady said.

The exchange offered fans a rare glimpse into the mindset of two sporting legends whose careers were built on discipline, pressure and an endless drive to win.