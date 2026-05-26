For months, the Green Bay Packers believed their defensive rebuild had finally found its main piece. Micah Parsons' arrival immediately raised expectations around the franchise and gave fans hope that the team could finally move beyond years of disappointing playoff exits. But as training camp gets closer, concern is starting to replace excitement. Parsons is still recovering from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season and uncertainty around his fitness is quickly becoming one of the biggest NFL offseason storylines in Green Bay. At the same time, the Detroit Lions are also monitoring the situation closely as both NFC contenders continue to be linked with former Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat amid growing trade rumours.



The concern has naturally shifted attention towards Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat, whose future suddenly seems less certain than it did when he signed a four-year, $76 million contract last year. The Packers were already short on edge-rush depth after trading Rashan Gary earlier in the offseason. If Parsons is eased back slowly or struggles early, Green Bay could begin the season without the kind of pass rush expected from a serious playoff contender.

Packers linked with Josh Sweat as Micah Parsons recovery continues

Green Bay addressed several defensive needs during free agency, adding veterans Javon Hargrave and Zaire Franklin to strengthen the front seven. Even so, the team still lacks proven sack production outside Parsons, making the current injury situation difficult to ignore. Around the league, Sweat is increasingly being seen as a possible answer. The former Philadelphia Eagles defender remains one of the NFL's more reliable edge rushers and had a strong first year in Arizona. Across 17 games, Sweat recorded 12 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and 30 total tackles despite another disappointing season for the Cardinals.

As conversations around possible landing spots continue to grow, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox pointed directly towards Green Bay's biggest concern. "There are several reasons why the Green Bay Packers should be interested in adding Sweat if he becomes available. The first is the reality that star edge-rusher Micah Parsons is recovering from a torn ACL and might not be at 100 percent to start the season."

Knox also pointed out how vulnerable Green Bay's pass rush looked after the Rashan Gary trade. "Secondly, the Packers traded Rashan Gary to the Cowboys early in the offseason after recording just 36 sacks as a team in 2025. No edge player other than Parsons and Gary recorded more than 2.0 sacks for Green Bay last season."

Detroit Lions Eye Josh Sweat To Strengthen Pass Rush

The Detroit Lions are also being linked with Josh Sweat as the team looks to add more help to its pass rush alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit is seen as a serious playoff contender and could view the former Philadelphia Eagles defender as an experienced addition who can bring sacks, pressure and leadership to the defence. Sweat's strong performances in both Philadelphia and Arizona have made him an attractive option for teams hoping to strengthen their defensive front before the new season.