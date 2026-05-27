Running back for the Green Bay Packers, Josh Jacobs, has recently been subjected to a lot of scrutiny since news broke about him getting arrested on suspicion of domestic abuse. As the case goes further and the identity of the supposed victim has not been revealed, the general public's interest suddenly diverted from the legal matter to a completely different topic: who could Josh Jacobs be dating at the moment? With interest in Josh's life outside football soaring, internet users began searching for any footage and information about the couple on social media.

Who Is Ash Kash? The Model Believed To Be Josh Jacobs's Girlfriend

A prominent figure within the world of social media, the model and entrepreneur Ash Kaashh has amassed millions of followers through her presence across different platforms. The influencer had been linked to Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams until rumors began circulating around her and Josh Jacobs in the early part of 2026.

Without either party confirming the claims made by the public media, rumors only became more intense after it came to light that the Packers player posted footage on his Snapchat account of his hands being held by Kash on the beach in January.

How Did Josh Jacobs's and Ash Kash's Dating Rumors Begin?

It is said that the initial rumors arose from a brief video Jacobs shared via Snapchat showing himself and Ash Kash on a date near the seaside on January 22. Other fans also noted that the couple had been spotted traveling together around Cancun, which only added more fuel to the speculations of their romance.

As of now, there are no known confirmations about the alleged romance between the two parties involved.

What Actually Happened In Josh Jacobs' Arrest Case?

According to reports, Josh Jacobs got arrested based on a domestic abuse report on May 23, and he currently stands charged with five criminal offenses, including battery/domestic abuse, criminal property damage, disorderly conduct, strangulation and suffocation, as well as intimidating a victim. It should be noted that the identity of the alleged victim was not disclosed by police, and there is no information pointing to any Ash Kash connection.

As for the public reaction, many users have pointed out that the claims are unverified at this moment, although others have acknowledged that the charges are quite severe. At this point in time, Josh and the Packers representatives have not released any comments.