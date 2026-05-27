The Kansas City Chiefs are usually in the news for Super Bowl hopes, roster moves and contract updates. But this offseason, attention has shifted off the field after authorities in Argentina reportedly arrested three men linked to a burglary ring accused of targeting the homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. According to ABC News, the suspects are Chilean citizens connected to a South American theft group that allegedly targeted athletes while they were travelling or playing games. Investigators believe the group stole more than $2 million worth of valuables in burglaries across the United States.

Patrick Mahomes And Travis Kelce Named In Expanding NFL Theft Investigation

As details around the investigation continue to emerge, authorities in Argentina confirmed the arrests of three men identified by US officials as part of the group. The report stated:

“The three Chilean citizens are wanted in the U.S. on federal charges in connection with burglaries that targeted the homes of athletes including Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce,” the report noted.

The investigation reportedly stretches beyond the NFL. Officials also connected two of the suspects to a recent robbery involving Argentine tennis player Juan Martín del Potro. “Two of the suspects — Ignacio Zuniga Cartes and Bastian Jimenez Freraut — are among five people arrested in connection with a robbery at the home of Argentine tennis player Juan Martin del Potro's that occurred earlier this month in Argentina, according to Argentinian authorities,” the report noted. “The arrest of the third suspect, Pablo Zuniga Cartes, was unrelated to the tennis player incident, according to Argentinian authorities.”

Federal investigators believe the operation specifically tracked athletes during games, road trips and other football-related travel windows. The complaint from the US Department of Justice claims the burglaries were carefully timed to hit homes when players were guaranteed to be away from their properties.

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The case has raised concerns around player safety across the NFL, especially for star athletes whose schedules are public during the season. Investigators also linked the group to a burglary involving a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player during a 2024 game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to the complaint. “In addition to the burglaries at the homes of Mahomes, Kelce and Portis, the FBI linked the theft group to an October 2024 burglary of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player while the team was playing the Baltimore Ravens in Tampa, according to the complaint,” the report noted. “The thieves stole items worth $167,000, according to the complaint.”

For Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the arrests could bring some progress in a case that gained major attention around the NFL.