Brittany Mahomes recently gave fans another sweet glimpse into family life after sharing adorable moments with her children on social media. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes first grabbed attention with a new photo of daughter Golden before later posting snaps from a fun Kansas City Current outing. While the family update featured all three kids, it was Golden who quietly stole the spotlight.

Brittany Mahomes melts over daughter Golden in adorable family moment

Brittany Mahomes recently shared a heartwarming photo of daughter Golden on Instagram, giving fans a fresh look at her youngest child. The 15-month-old was seen sitting on a patio step wearing a pink-and-white swimsuit with bow details while smiling brightly for the camera.

“The locks I can't take it,” Brittany captioned the post. Golden, born in January 2025, is the youngest child of Brittany and Patrick Mahomes. The couple also shares daughter Sterling, 5, and son Bronze, 3. Brittany has often spoken openly about motherhood and raising three children, regularly sharing relatable parenting moments with followers.

Brittany Mahomes' kids turn tiny cheerleaders during fun KC Current outing

Just days later, Brittany shared another family moment while attending a Kansas City Current game with her children. As co-owner of the National Women's Soccer League team, Brittany often brings her family along, but this outing quickly caught fans' attention. Sterling, Bronze, and Golden showed up in matching blue outfits to support the team and wore ear defenders during the game. Sterling and Bronze also added playful face paint, while Golden kept things simple in a matching outfit and bright bow. One touching moment showed Sterling holding her younger sister during the outing.

The Mahomes family has continued to share small but memorable moments with fans during the NFL offseason. Brittany, who remains active on social media, often posts updates about parenting, family outings, and special milestones involving Sterling, Bronze, and Golden. From beach vacations to game-day appearances, the family regularly gives followers a closer look at their life away from football. As Patrick Mahomes gears up for another season with the Chiefs, Brittany's recent updates once again highlighted the close bond shared by their children and the family moments that continue to draw attention online.