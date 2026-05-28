For most rookie quarterbacks, the first NFL offseason is about learning playbooks, building chemistry and winning over the locker room. For Jaxson Dart, the conversation has shifted somewhere completely different. The New York Giants quarterback is facing growing scrutiny after his public appearance at a rally for U.S. President Donald Trump was followed by fresh attention on his social media activity linked to Trump and the MAGA movement dating back many years.

The backlash first exploded after Dart appeared at a political rally hosted by New York congressman Mike Lawler at Rockland Community College on May 22. What initially looked like a one-off appearance turned into a much larger NFL news story once fans began revisiting Dart's public Instagram activity from the last three years.

Jaxson Dart's Donald Trump Links Spark NFL Debate

As online discussion intensified, new reporting added context to the situation surrounding the Giants quarterback. In an article published on May 27, J.D. Wolf of MTN wrote, “Dart's public Instagram activity paints a more politically aligned picture, showing years of engagement with Trump's content dating back to 2023.”

Dart's Instagram history includes likes on several Trump campaign posts, political endorsements and MAGA-related videos. One of the earliest examples surfaced from November 2023, when Dart interacted with a Trump video endorsing Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves. In the clip, Trump described Reeves as being attacked by “radical left maniacs” and referred to political opponents as “bad people.”

More activity from 2024 also went virall online, including Dart liking a campaign video titled “President Trump's 20 Promises to America,” which focused heavily on immigration and other major campaign themes. Another post that drew attention involved MAGA commentator Charlie Kirk, whom Trump described as a “patriot” who “fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people.”

Kirk was later killed during a stop on his American Comeback tour in 2025 after being shot at an outdoor event. Following the incident, Dart shared prayers for Kirk's family on Instagram Stories and publicly condemned the killing.

Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Under Spotlight During Important NFL Offseason

The political reaction arrives at a delicate point in Dart's development with the Giants. Despite missing the playoffs last season, New York saw encouraging signs from its young core, and Dart's rookie campaign became one of the organisation's biggest positives after injuries to Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo forced him into a far bigger role than originally expected.

During the rally appearance itself, Dart addressed the crowd by saying, “Big Blue nation, it's a pleasure to be here,” before leading chants from the audience. “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here.” Dart continued. “And without further ado, I'm grateful, I'm honored, and I'm pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America.”

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants only found out about Dart's appearance shortly before the event. Despite the political controversy surrounding him, New York still sees Dart as an important part of the franchise's future after he recorded more than 2,200 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, five interceptions and nine rushing touchdowns during his rookie season.