

For weeks, the assumption around the league was that New England would eventually find a way to land one of the NFL's most explosive wide receivers. The longer the offseason dragged on, the more the conversation around the Patriots seemed tied to A.J. Brown and whether Drake Maye would get a true No. 1 target before training camp begins Now, though, the momentum around those trade rumours seems to have cooled down. During an appearance on NFL Today, Ian Rapoport suggested the gap between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles is substantial, raising doubts over whether one of the biggest offseason storylines is anywhere close to a resolution.

Patriots And Eagles Still Divided Over A.J. Brown Trade Talks

The biggest issue continues to be Philadelphia's asking price. New England has been linked heavily with Brown since March, but league insiders believe the Eagles are still holding firm over what they want in return for the Super Bowl-winning receiver. As discussion around the situation intensified again this week, Rapoport made it clear there is little urgency from either side to force a quick agreement. "I just don't know if it's going to be 'snap your fingers and it's done' because the two sides are where they have been. Which is the Eagles wanting a first-round pick in 2027 and the Patriots not being willing to give up a first-round pick as of right now," Rapoport said.

The update comes at an awkward stage of the offseason for New England. The Patriots have spent months trying to reshape the offence around Maye, yet questions remain over whether the current receiver room is strong enough to accelerate the young quarterback's development. Brown would instantly change expectations inside the building and across the AFC.

Rapoport also hinted that the situation may not move quickly at all despite constant speculation linking Brown to Foxborough. "That means they're not particularly close, and that means there's a chance this could drag on for the foreseeable future."

What The A.J. Brown Situation Means For Patriots Playoff Hopes

There is also a lot of pressure on Philadelphia to decide how committed they are to carrying Brown's massive contract into another season. Even with the Eagles coming off a championship run, NFL front offices know these situations rarely get quieter once minicamp and training camp arrive.

From New England's side, the situation feels pretty straightforward now. The Patriots have struggled for years to find and develop top wide receivers, so many fans would rather see the team give up a future first-round pick than risk another failed move. If Brown arrives before Week 1, it could completely change the direction of the franchise and give Drake Maye a genuine star target.