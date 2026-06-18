The New England Patriots are heading into 2026 with high hopes while questions remain for the team, head coach Mike Vrabel and the scandal that grabbed headlines during the offseason. Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski sees only one option for the franchise to move ahead and retain the focus on football as training camp looms. Despite the noise surrounding the organization, New England remains one of the AFC's strongest contenders. With a talented roster returning and new additions in place, the Patriots are aiming to prove that distractions away from the field will not define their season.

Rob Gronkowski believes winning is the only answer for Patriots amid Mike Vrabel controversy

Gronkowski knows better than most what it takes to handle pressure in New England. During his playing days, the Patriots regularly dealt with criticism, rumors, and major storylines that attracted national attention. Yet the team consistently found success because it remained focused on the bigger goal.

Speaking about the situation surrounding Vrabel, the former tight end offered a straightforward solution. "It's as easy as this: win. You win," Gronkowski said. He underlined the importance of being bonded as players, working hard and holding each other accountable in training camp and the regular season.

Gronkowski doubled down on that belief by adding, "If you win, it solves all problems. It really does. It's crazy how winning in the NFL, it truly does and you're good to go there. You gotta win, baby." His comments reflected a mindset that has long been associated with successful Patriots teams, where results on the field often silence outside criticism.

Patriots have the roster to compete again despite lingering Mike Vrabel questions

The Patriots enter the new season with plenty of reasons for optimism. Quarterback Drake Maye is on track to be one of the league's most promising young players after a strong 2025 campaign. The organization also upgraded its offense with the addition of receiver A.J. That growing partnership could become one of the key storylines for New England this season as the team looks to return to the Super Bowl.

Vrabel's coaching credentials also remain difficult to ignore. Vrabel enters 2026 with a roster capable of competing against the league's best teams. Questions about the offseason controversy may continue, but the Patriots have an opportunity to change the conversation once games begin.

As Gronkowski sees it, the formula remains simple. If New England keeps winning, attention will quickly shift from headlines and speculation to what happens on the field every Sunday.