Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell is grieving the loss of his mother, Nateal Campbell, after authorities arrested his brother, Ciarre Campbell, in connection with her death. The tragic development has stunned the NFL community and prompted messages of support for one of the league's most respected veterans as the investigation continues.

Calais Campbell's brother charged in connection with mother's death

According to Fulton County Jail records, 41-year-old Ciarre Campbell was booked Wednesday on charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain felonies.

The charges come after Nateal Campbell, 71, was found unresponsive at her Atlanta-area home on June 30 following a welfare check, according to local reports. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Nateal Campbell was a central figure in the Campbell family and helped establish the CRC Foundation alongside Calais, Ciarre and her other children. The organisation was created in memory of her late husband, Charles Richard Campbell, who died in 2003.

Mother of NFL star Calais Campbell found dead inside Atlanta home, his brother charged with murder https://t.co/xqri0Hbg98 pic.twitter.com/E2HjjYNpj4 — New York Post (@nypost) July 1, 2026

As news of the tragedy emerged, the Campbell family released a statement requesting privacy while mourning their loss.

"We are devastated to share that the Campbell Family has lost its matriarch, Mrs. Nateal Campbell," the Campbell family said. "While the details of her passing are still being investigated, we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with our father, her beloved Chuck, and in the arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask for privacy at this time so that we may honor her and share in our overwhelming grief privately and as a family."

Ravens support Calais Campbell during family tragedy

The Baltimore Ravens also issued a statement expressing their condolences to Campbell and his family.

"We are incredibly saddened to learn about the passing of Calais Campbell‘s mother. We extend our deepest condolences and full support to Calais and his family during this difficult time. We ask that everyone please respect their privacy while they grieve from this heartbreaking loss.”

Campbell returned to Baltimore earlier this year after signing a one-year contract, beginning his 19th NFL season. Over the course of his career, he has earned six Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro honours and the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his impact both on and off the field.

His bond with his mother has long been evident. In a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute published by ESPN in 2018, Campbell described Nateal as "the most giving person I have ever known."

He also wrote: "You taught me how to roll up my sleeves and go get whatever it is I wanted in life. I'm part of a lot of things in my life, but I'm most proud to call you my mother."

As investigators continue examining the case, the focus remains on supporting the Campbell family through an unimaginable loss while legal proceedings move forward.