Rashee Rice put the Kansas City Chiefs ahead with a 13-yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14, 2026. Moments later, his celebration gave the play a different ending when he kicked the football into the stands.

Kansas City went on to win 31-10, giving Rice a good start to the new season. But the wide receiver could now face a fine for his celebration, with The Athletic's Jonathan Jones reporting that the amount is expected to be $8,357.

Rashee Rice's Touchdown Celebration Could Lead To An NFL Fine

Rashee Rice caught a screen pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the second quarter and turned it into a big play. He broke a tackle before taking the ball 13 yards into the end zone, putting the Chiefs up 14-7.

Rice then kicked the football into the stands. The move goes against an NFL rule, and Jones reported that Rice is expected to receive an $8,357 fine.

The NFL had not officially announced the penalty by Sept. 15, so the reported amount is not final. The touchdown still gave Rice a positive moment in his first game of the season. He finished with two carries for 19 yards along with his touchdown catch.

Rice joined Kansas City as a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He made an immediate impact, catching 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. He also helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl that season.

His next season ended early after he suffered a right knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4. Rice collided with Mahomes during an interception return and needed surgery.

Rashee Rice Has Plenty To Prove This Season

Rashee Rice has also faced major problems away from football. The NFL suspended him for six games following a March 2024 car crash in Dallas and a violation of the league's personal conduct policy. He later served 30 days in jail in 2026 after a positive THC test led to a probation violation.

Now, Rice enters the final year of his four-year rookie contract. Spotrac estimates his next deal at around $52.1 million, with an average yearly salary of $17.4 million.

That gives Rice a big chance to put together a strong season. He needs to stay healthy, keep producing and avoid more problems away from the field.

The Denver game gave him a strong start. His touchdown helped the Chiefs build their lead, while the celebration could now leave him with an $8,357 fine.

Kansas City now turns its attention to the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 20, giving Rice another chance to build on his strong return and keep the focus on what he does on the field.



