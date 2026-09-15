Jalen Hurts entered the Philadelphia Eagles' season opener with plenty of attention on his play, but one conversation before kickoff gave him a different point of focus. Ahead of the Eagles' 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders on Week 1, Hurts sat down with Tom Brady during FOX's production meeting.

Brady and Kevin Burkhardt returned to call FOX's America's Game of the Week, and Hurts later revealed what he discussed with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. The message centered on something simple: make the right decisions first, then let the big plays come.

Jalen Hurts Reveals Tom Brady's Message Before Facing The Washington Commanders

Speaking to FOX Sports after Philadelphia's Week 1 victory on Sept. 13, Hurts explained that his conversation with Brady focused on playing the quarterback position the right way.

“[I talked] about this on the production meeting leading up to the game with Brady,” Hurts said. “But when you play in a position, a lot of it is about making sure you're in the right play. You're doing the right thing, that takes no talent.”

Hurts put that idea into practice against Washington. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. His 122.2 passer rating also showed how efficiently he handled the game.

.@JalenHurts with a thoughtful answer on when it's time to take over in a game pic.twitter.com/g77LFmHwaN — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2026

Then came one of Philadelphia's biggest plays. On third-and-18 in the fourth quarter, Hurts broke free for a 22-yard scramble. The run helped set up his game-sealing touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert.

Jalen Hurts Explains How Tom Brady's Advice Shaped His Approach

The Eagles quarterback did not describe the conversation with Brady as some secret trick. Instead, Hurts pointed to preparation and execution throughout the offense.

Speaking to FOX Sports, he said the team must first make sure it has the right run, proper protection and everyone aligned correctly. “Are we in the best run? Are we protecting ourselves in protection? Is everybody aligned doing those little things first? I think that is the most important thing,” Hurts said.

That approach also helped explain why Hurts credited Saquon Barkley for a similar type of playmaking. Barkley ran 15 times for 83 yards against Washington, and Hurts recalled a cutback from Barkley in a previous game against the Commanders as an example of taking over when the opportunity arrives.

Now, the Eagles will face the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 20, with Hurts looking to build on a three-touchdown opening performance while keeping the same steady approach he discussed with Brady.