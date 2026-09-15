Aaron Donald sat out the Rams' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia, still building himself back after a two-year retirement. Now, with Los Angeles sitting at 0-1 and Monday Night Football against the New York Giants approaching fast, the question of when Donald actually plays has gone from a storyline to a genuine urgency. Sean McVay isn't saying much. But ESPN's Adam Schefter is saying plenty.

Is Aaron Donald playing in week 2 against the Giants?

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Rapoport believes all signs are pointing toward Aaron Donald suiting up against New York on Monday Night Football, even if McVay continues to dodge the question publicly.

Rapoport was direct: "I want to talk about Aaron Donald, obviously one of the biggest storylines in the NFL, basically this entire offseason, the Rams signed him; he came out of retirement (and he) has yet to play. Could he make his return on Monday Night Football at home against the Giants? I would say this: there is a very, very realistic chance."

He went further: "It feels to me, based on the people I've spoken with, that Aaron Donald is targeting Monday night to return. I'm not going to say he's going to get there, but there's, he's got to make sure his body is right. He's got to make sure he's in football shape. He's got to make sure he can recover and return quickly. And all of those things you need to do when you make a comeback at 35 after two years off. But the goal would be to be out there against the Giants with the entire country watching. And that would be excellent, excellent news for everybody except for the Giants offensive line."

That last line carries real weight. Donald at 35, two years removed from the game, is still a problem most offensive lines aren't equipped to handle. The Giants know that better than anyone.

Why Rams need Aaron Donald on the field sooner rather than later?

The Rams didn't bring Donald out of retirement for optics. They need him. After Myles Garrett landed on IR, Los Angeles kind of needs Donald to get on the field to stay competitive, especially sitting at 0-1 heading into Monday Night Football.

There is a reasonable argument for patience. Being in football shape is paramount to avoid injuries and excessive wear and tear after a layoff this long. A rushed return that costs Donald weeks later in the season would do far more damage than missing one more game now.

But the Rams aren't in a position to think long-term right now. An 0-2 start creates real problems, and Donald's presence on the defensive line changes what opposing offenses dare to do. Even a limited snap count on Monday could shift the game's dynamic considerably.

McVay will keep his cards close until he has to show them. That's nothing new. What is new is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year returning from retirement and targeting the brightest possible spotlight for his debut: Monday Night Football, primetime, a national audience. If the body cooperates, Donald will be there.