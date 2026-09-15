Justin Bieber and Harry Styles are reportedly on Roc Nation's shortlist for the 2027 Super Bowl LXI halftime show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, scheduled for February 14. Jay-Z, who serves as the NFL's live music entertainment strategist, holds final say on who headlines the halftime show. But there is a real catch here. Neither singer has actually been approached yet, and both are considered unlikely to accept even if they are offered the gig. No explanation has been given for why either might pass.

Are Justin Bieber and Harry Styles performing at the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show?

Right now, the honest answer is probably not. Sources tell TMZ that both are high on Roc Nation's radar, but there is a significant gap between being on a wish list and signing on the dotted line. Justin and Harry have not been approached about the show yet, and sources say both are unlikely to take the gig if they are finally contacted.

That is an unusual position for two artists of this caliber. The Super Bowl halftime slot is widely considered the biggest live performance platform in American entertainment. The NFL does not pay the halftime performer, but artists typically take the gig for the exposure and a spike in streaming revenue and ticket sales, especially when they have new music out.

Neither Bieber nor Styles has ever headlined a Super Bowl halftime show. For Bieber in particular, the timing is interesting. He performed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final halftime show over the summer, appearing alongside Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. A Super Bowl would be a natural next move. Yet sources suggest he may not be ready or willing to commit.

For Styles, who wrapped an extended Madison Square Garden residency just days ago, the logistics and timing may factor in. His camp has not publicly responded to the reports.

When will the official 2027 Super Bowl Halftime performer be announced?

Fans waiting for a confirmed name should not have to wait too long. Super Bowl LXI is scheduled for February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium, and while the game is still about five months away, the NFL typically announces its halftime performer in late September. That means a name could drop within weeks.

The last time the Super Bowl was held at SoFi Stadium, in 2022, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar headlined the show, with 50 Cent making a surprise appearance. Bad Bunny headlined the 2026 edition at Levi's Stadium, bringing out Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. The bar is set high.

If Bieber and Styles both pass, Roc Nation will need to move fast. The planning and production timeline for a halftime show of this scale is massive, and September is already late in that process. Who fills the slot will become one of the more closely watched announcements in entertainment this fall.