Aaron Rodgers has opened up about his failed engagement to Shailene Woodley in far more detail than he had before. Recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared his version of the breakup, and Super Bowl champion Leonard Fournette had a blunt reaction to what he heard.

Fournette focused less on the details of the relationship and more on Rodgers' decision to finally speak so openly about it. His reaction also offered a glimpse into how unusual the quarterback's latest comments sounded to someone from the NFL world.

Leonard Fournette Says Aaron Rodgers Seems Fed Up After Revealing Breakup Details

Rodgers discussed Woodley during the September 10 episode of Cam Heyward's “Not Just Football” podcast. He said he proposed to the actress in December 2020 and claimed that, only days later, she told him she wanted to sleep with another man before they married. Rodgers also said Woodley stopped wearing her engagement ring by March 2021.

Woodley has not confirmed Rodgers' account of that private conversation. At a pre-Emmys event in September 2026, she laughed and walked away when a reporter asked her about Rodgers' comments, without addressing his allegation.

The story then reached Fournette's podcast, “4th and South.” While discussing Rodgers' comments, Fournette said, “He seems fed up.” He also suggested Rodgers appeared to be taking the gloves off after keeping his frustrations private for years.

That reaction gives the story another angle. Rodgers did not simply mention Woodley. He challenged the public version of their breakup and explained how he believes the relationship fell apart.

Shailene Woodley Laughs Off Question About Ex Aaron Rodgers After He Made Shocking Comments About Their Relationship https://t.co/Z4ZQKAmBJ0 — People (@people) September 15, 2026

Fournette also had a clear answer when his co-host Jarvis Landry asked if he would have continued with the marriage under those circumstances.“What? [expletive] no,” Fournette responded on the podcast.

Aaron Rodgers Returns to NFL Focus After Steelers' Week 1 Win

The personal revelations come while Rodgers begins another NFL season at 42. On Sept. 13, he completed 24 of 40 passes for 221 yards and one touchdown in Pittsburgh's 20-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons, opening his 22nd NFL season with a victory.

His attention now turns back to the Steelers, but his comments about Woodley have added an unexpected personal storyline around his 2026 campaign. Rodgers has spent years facing questions about his relationships while largely keeping those details away from the spotlight.

This time, he chose to tell his side directly. Fournette's response suggests the biggest surprise was not simply what Rodgers said, but how openly he decided to say it.