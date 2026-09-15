Jaxson Dart had plenty to celebrate after helping the New York Giants open their season with a 28-20 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The young quarterback looked comfortable throwing the football and added another dimension with his legs. His three touchdown passes and zero interceptions made the result even more notable. But his impressive night also brought back an earlier question about his approach on the field. Dart has the talent to become one of the NFL's most exciting young quarterbacks, yet former linebacker Channing Crowder believes learning when to avoid contact could be just as important as making big plays.

Channing Crowder's Warning Puts The Focus On How Jaxson Dart Plays

Crowder's comments were sparked by an incident from Giants training camp in August. During a red-zone drill, Dart rushed into the end zone and then threw the football toward cornerback Greg Newsome II.

The ball hit Newsome's helmet and quickly turned the touchdown celebration into a confrontation. Several defensive players became involved before the situation settled down.

For Crowder, the incident raised a bigger issue than one training-camp exchange. He believes Dart needs to protect himself because the quarterback's ability to run could become one of his biggest strengths.

“The Giants were better prepared than the Cowboys when that whistle blew and kicked that ball off. You saw it from the beginning,” Crowder said on The Pivot Podcast.

Crowder also compared Dart's potential with other mobile quarterbacks, while making it clear that he was not putting him in the same class yet.

Jaxson Dart Year 2 uploading … pic.twitter.com/NVorKE7Yjz — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 13, 2026

“I'm not saying he's Josh Allen. I'm not saying he's Jalen Hurts. I'm just saying Jaxson Dart has the ability to be on that level.”

Jaxson Dart's Cowboys Performance Offers A Different Look At His Growth

The Dallas Cowboys game gave the Giants a reason to believe Dart is learning from those earlier moments. He completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for 54 yards on 11 carries.

What stood out was not simply the production. Dart showed more patience when leaving the pocket and did not appear eager to turn every rushing opportunity into a collision.

That change matters for a quarterback expected to carry a large part of the Giants' offense. Dart also found a useful connection with tight end Isaiah Likely, who recorded 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Crowder's message was direct. Big plays are valuable, but staying available over a full season matters more.

“Stop doing immature Kitty stuff. I saw him throw the ball away. I said, ‘Damn, Jaxson, you could do that. Do that more. Run out of bounds. Stay healthy so you can carry this hard ball team to something special.'”

Dart now has another opportunity to show that his Week 1 performance was part of a larger adjustment. The Giants will face the Los Angeles Rams on September 21, with greater attention likely on whether the young quarterback can combine his aggressive style with smarter decisions.