Ja'Kobi Lane's first NFL game ended earlier than he wanted, but the Baltimore Ravens may not have to wait too long to see their rookie wide receiver again. Lane fractured his wrist during Baltimore's 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday and is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days. The injury forced him out after halftime, leaving Baltimore with another concern at receiver. However, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz has shared a return update that gives the Ravens some reason for relief.

Lane's return timeline takes shape

Lane is expected to have surgery on his wrist, with Wednesday mentioned as a possible date for the procedure. The rookie is expected to return in about a month.

Lane's NFL debut was brief, but he showed flashes before leaving the game. He caught one pass for 11 yards on three targets, while his four-yard touchdown reception was wiped out by a Ravens penalty. The third-round pick entered the season with plenty of attention after an impressive training camp.

Baltimore selected the 22-year-old with the 80th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft after his time at USC, where he recorded 1,363 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.

His injury came while he was trying to make a catch from Lamar Jackson in the second quarter. Lane landed hard on his left wrist and was later ruled out.

Ravens' receiver room faces test

Lane is not the only Baltimore receiver dealing with an injury. Zay Flowers aggravated a hamstring issue during the Colts game and missed the entire second half.

Flowers had been one of Jackson's biggest targets before leaving, finishing with five catches for 150 yards and a touchdown. His 54-yard touchdown was one of Baltimore's biggest plays in the 41-23 victory, though there is no clear return timeline for him yet.

That leaves the Ravens with other options to fill the gap. Rashod Bateman played 53 snaps in Week 1 and could see more work, while Chris Moore made a 53-yard catch after Flowers and Lane left the game.

Rookie Elijah Sarratt could get his chance too. Sarratt brings a different style, relying more on his size and strong hands than pure speed. With Lane expected to miss time, Baltimore will need its remaining receivers to carry more of the load while he works his way back.