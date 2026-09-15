Deshaun Watson's return as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback was supposed to answer some of the questions that followed him into the 2026 season. Instead, one difficult afternoon against the Jacksonville Jaguars has brought those doubts back into focus. Watson struggled as Cleveland suffered a 34-10 loss, leaving fans and analysts questioning whether the veteran can still lead the offense. Yet, as criticism around him grows, Watson has not been left without support. Someone close to the quarterback has pushed back against the reaction to his performance, while Browns running back Raheim Sanders has also backed Watson's role heading into Week 2.

Quincy Avery Pushes Back As Deshaun Watson Faces Fresh Criticism

Watson's numbers against Jacksonville were not enough to quiet his critics. He completed 16 of 22 passes for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was also sacked five times as the Browns struggled to find any rhythm on offense.

The quarterback had little impact during the opening half, and Cleveland found itself chasing the game after Jacksonville built a big lead. Watson produced more passing yards as the game moved on, but the situation had already created another wave of questions around his position.

His personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery later pushed back against the criticism on X. He wrote, “I do understand people not liking Deshaun etc. I also don't think you guys watched the same tape.”

Avery also accepted that Watson had areas to improve while questioning whether the quarterback's performance was being judged fairly.

DESHAUN WATSON THREW AN INTERCEPTION ON THE OPENING DRIVE ???????????? pic.twitter.com/7gheRD4UFX — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) September 13, 2026

“I also saw things he def need to do better. But the way you guys are talking about it makes it obvious you didn't watch it with an honest perspective,” he added.

Raheim Sanders Backs Deshaun Watson As Browns Prepare For Week 2

Watson has also received support from inside the Browns locker room. Running back Raheim Sanders spoke positively about continuing with Watson as Cleveland's QB1.

“Feel great. When I first got here last year, just the bond that we had then—definitely feels like going into the next game for him to still be the starting quarterback is great,” Sanders said.

That support comes at a key moment for Watson. His position had already drawn attention because Shedeur Sanders was part of Cleveland's quarterback competition during the offseason.

The Browns ultimately chose Watson after his return from an Achilles injury that kept him out during the 2025 season. Now, with the Week 1 loss behind them, the focus shifts to whether he can respond against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For Watson, the next game gives him a chance to change the conversation with his play. Cleveland will be watching closely as the veteran quarterback tries to show that his difficult opening game was not a sign of what lies ahead.