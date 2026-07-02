The NFL has lost one of its respected defensive stars. Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback LeRoy Irvin has died at the age of 68, with longtime teammate Eric Dickerson sharing the heartbreaking news on Thursday. While the cause of death has not been made public, Dickerson's tribute showed how much Irvin meant to those who knew him both on and off the football field.

Eric Dickerson Announces LeRoy Irvin's Death With Heartfelt Tribute

Eric Dickerson announced LeRoy Irvin's passing through an Instagram post, remembering his former Rams teammate with an emotional message. Dickerson wrote, “Leroy wasn't just a lockdown corner and a fierce competitor on the field; he was a true friend and a great man who always brought incredible energy.” As of Thursday, no details about Irvin's death have been released.

The news quickly reached the football community because Irvin was one of the Rams' most dependable defensive players during the 1980s. He spent ten seasons with Los Angeles from 1980 through 1989 before playing his final NFL season with the Detroit Lions in 1990. His career earned him respect from teammates, coaches and opponents alike.

Irvin's passing also brings attention to a career that deserves to be remembered. While many fans knew him as a tough cornerback, his impact went beyond defense. His achievements and the legacy he built in the NFL explain why so many former teammates continue to speak so highly of him today.

LeRoy Irvin Built A Memorable NFL Career With The Rams

LeRoy Irvin entered the NFL after a standout college career at the University of Kansas. The Rams selected him with the 70th overall pick in the 1980 NFL Draft, and he quickly became one of the team's key players on defense and special teams.

During his career, Irvin recorded 35 interceptions and scored 11 touchdowns while playing as both a cornerback and punt return specialist. He also earned three First-team All-Pro selections, proving he was among the league's best defensive backs during his prime. Those accomplishments helped make him one of the most respected Rams players of his era.

Dickerson's tribute reminded fans that Irvin's legacy was built on more than statistics. He will be remembered for his talent, leadership and friendship. His career left a lasting mark on the Rams, and his name remains part of the franchise's history.