Success is typically measured by medals, awards and great accomplishments. But Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce said the journey doesn't stop after those goals are reached. The veteran tight end recently gave a simple but strong message on what it takes to continue to be successful over the long haul. “Once you've had success, you've got to maintain success.

It's a short phrase, but it's representative of a mentality that has followed Kelce throughout his NFL career. It's a reminder that climbing to the top is just half the battle. It takes even more devotion and focus and hard work to stay there.

Travis Kelce's quote highlights the importance of consistency after success

Many people spend years chasing a dream. A lot of people spend years chasing a dream. Athletes train for championship events, students study for academic goals, and professionals chase career milestones. It might be rewarding to reach such goals, but it can be more harder to sustain that level of performance.

That's the reality Kelce's message is focused on. Success generates additional expectations and duties. When people achieve high levels, they expect the same results over and over. That strain can be difficult to deal with, especially in the world of professional sports, where there is always competition.

The Chiefs star knows this issue better than most. Since entering the league in 2013, Kelce has been one of the NFL's most dominant tight ends. He hasn't only rested on his past achievements, he's continued to work on his game and adapt to different scenarios. That effort has kept him among the NFL's top players for more than a decade.

His career is a testament to consistency building long-term success. It's one thing to win once. It's another thing to stay on top year after year, to have the discipline and the drive to keep pushing even after you've achieved a huge goal.

The Chiefs veteran has built a career defined by sustained excellence

Kelce's accomplishments speak for themselves. He has helped lead the Chiefs to multiple Super Bowl victories and has become one of the most productive pass catchers at his position. Along the way, he has broken records and earned recognition as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

The great thing about his trajectory is that he's been able to continue producing as the expectations have gotten higher. Defenses are always focusing on him, yet he keeps on producing. This consistency is not natural. It is born from preparation, experience and a commitment to constant growth.

Off the field, Kelce has turned his fame into a media portfolio, including appearances in entertainment and a famous podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce. But despite his expanding fame, his message is still simple: you have to earn success everyday.

The phrase delivers an essential lesson to young sportsmen and spectators. Celebrating a goal is good thing but it should not make you arrogant. True growth is learning, improving and working hard once the success came.

Kelce's words may have been spoken in one sentence, but the message has lasting value. In sports, business and life it frequently takes twice as much effort to stay on top as it does to get there.