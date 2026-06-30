The Pittsburgh Steelers invested heavily to build an offense capable of making a deep playoff run, but questions continue to surround whether all the new pieces actually fit together. With training camp approaching, one NFL analyst believes the biggest concern is not the talent around Aaron Rodgers but whether the veteran quarterback can still maximize a receiver like D.K. Metcalf. The criticism has added another layer to one of the biggest offseason storylines in the NFL. The Steelers brought in Metcalf through a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks and rewarded him with a four-year, $132 million extension through the 2029 season. The expectation was that he and Rodgers would become one of the league's most dangerous quarterback-receiver combinations. Instead, the partnership struggled to produce consistent big plays during their first season together.

NFL analyst says Aaron Rodgers' style is limiting D.K. Metcalf

As debate continues around Pittsburgh's passing attack, Nate Tice pointed to Rodgers rather than Metcalf when discussing why the offense hasn't reached expectations. “I'm going to put a pin on that Steelers conversation,” said Nate Tice on NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal, via YouTube. “It's the quarterback, man, it's the quarterback. Which is funny, because I think most people don't think that's the thing that's limiting it.”

Tice believes Rodgers' playing style has changed with age. At 42, the veteran quarterback prefers quick throws and short passes instead of waiting to launch the ball deep. That makes it harder for Metcalf, who is at his best using his speed to beat defenders downfield. Metcalf finished the season with 59 catches for 850 yards and six touchdowns, his lowest numbers since entering the NFL in 2019. He crossed 80 receiving yards in just four games, while most of his performances ended with fewer than 55 yards.

Steelers offense still has doubters despite offseason additions

The Steelers have tried to strengthen their offense ahead of the new season. They added wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., signed running back Rico Dowdle, and drafted former Alabama receiver Germie Bernard in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The team also hopes its offensive line can give Rodgers more time to make plays.

Even with those roster moves, not everyone is convinced the offense is built to create explosive plays. Bill Barnwell of ESPN wrote, “Another offseason brought another trade for an expensive wide receiver by an organization that had developed a reputation for finding its own in the middle rounds of the draft. Michael Pittman Jr. is a good fit for what Aaron Rodgers wants to do (get the ball out quickly for short completions), but a bad fit for what the Steelers need (a wide receiver who can stretch teams downfield). Second-round pick Germie Bernard should be an upgrade on Calvin Austin III, and it's fair to pin the problems creating big plays on the quarterback and his desire to stay clean, but the Steelers need to find a way to create explosive plays in 2026.”

With Rodgers set to play the regular season at 43, Pittsburgh's playoff hopes may depend on whether the veteran quarterback can adjust his game enough to unlock Metcalf's big-play ability while making the most of an offense that has undergone major changes.