DeVonta Smith confirmed on Monday that he had married his longtime partner Mya Danielle on June 13 in a black-tie ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. The wedding was described by People magazine as timeless and intimate, with an all-black dress code, and drew 135 guests heavily weighted toward the NFL world.

Who Attended DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle's Wedding

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was among the guests, alongside former Eagles teammate and current New England Patriots receiver A.J. Brown. Several of Smith's Alabama teammates also made the trip, including Jaylen Waddle, Pat Surtain II, Jordan Battle, Mack Wilson Sr. and Jerry Jeudy. Other notable NFL names in attendance included Nakobe Dean, Jahan Dotson, A.J. Terrell Jr., Isaiah Rodgers and Parris Campbell. The NFL's official account also congratulated the newlyweds with a post on Instagram following the announcement.

DeVonta Smith and Mya Danielle's Relationship Timeline

Smith and Danielle met in middle school and went public with their relationship in 2023. They share two daughters, two-year-old Kyse and one-year-old Kali. Smith proposed on New Year's Eve 2024, a proposal that came less than two months before he and the Eagles won Super Bowl LIX over the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2025. Danielle is a graduate of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The couple kept much of the wedding planning private, with Smith generally keeping a low profile around his personal life throughout his NFL career. The June ceremony marks the next chapter for a relationship that has spanned Smith's entire rise from Heisman Trophy winner at Alabama to Super Bowl champion wide receiver in Philadelphia.