Christian Gonzalez may have just given fans their biggest clue yet about his relationship status. The New England Patriots cornerback reacted to influencer Juliana Alvarado's latest Patriots post, and her reply added more fuel to the speculation. Alvarado shared photos from the Patriots' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers while wearing a custom jacket featuring Gonzalez's No. 0. Gonzalez then commented, “HER!” and Alvarado replied, “mwah” with a heart emoji. The exchange has led to reports that the pair are dating, although neither has publicly made a formal relationship announcement.

Christian Gonzalez And Juliana Alvarado Fuel Dating Reports

The exchange came after Alvarado attended New England's 20-3 win over Pittsburgh on September 20. She posted several pictures from the Patriots sideline, including one showing her in a custom jacket with Gonzalez's number on it. That caught attention before the cornerback joined the conversation himself.

Gonzalez's “HER!” comment stood out because Alvarado answered with “mwah” and a heart emoji. The interaction does not amount to a formal confirmation, but it is the clearest public exchange linking the two. The Daily Mail reported the pair appeared to have gone public with their relationship on September 24.

Alvarado has a large social media following, with the report noting nearly seven million TikTok likes. Her appearance at the Patriots game also came during an important stretch for Gonzalez, who had recently secured a record-setting contract with New England after months of negotiations.

Christian Gonzalez Signed Patriots' Record $135M Contract

Gonzalez's major career news arrived earlier this month when the Patriots agreed to a four-year, $135 million extension. The contract includes $102 million in guaranteed money and made Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at the time of the agreement.

The deal was confirmed by the Patriots after reports from NFL Network and ESPN. The NFL reported that the contract carries an average annual value of $33.75 million and includes a $33 million signing bonus. Gonzalez had entered the season after a long offseason contract situation with the team.

Gonzalez was selected No. 17 overall by New England in the 2023 NFL Draft and has since earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honours. Now, with his future in New England secured and his personal life drawing attention, his interaction with Alvarado has added another talking point around the Patriots star.