Brittany Mahomes has found herself at the center of two widely discussed social media moments in recent days. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes first caught fans' attention after weighing in on Sophie Cunningham's viral Instagram post following the Indiana Fever star's headline-making WNBA moment. She also offered another glimpse into her family's offseason through a series of heartwarming summer photos.

While Patrick Mahomes continues to enjoy the NFL offseason, Brittany has remained active on social media, joining one of the biggest conversations in women's basketball while also sharing special family memories with fans.

Brittany Mahomes joins the conversation around Sophie Cunningham's viral WNBA moment

Sophie Cunningham's finger-pointing gesture in the Indiana Fever's game against the Phoenix Mercury went viral throughout social media and became one of the top talking points in the sports world. The scene was rapidly turned into a viral meme, leading to responses from fans and athletes from many sports.

Later, Cunningham posted a carousel of photographs from the game on Instagram with a caption full of pointing finger emojis.

The fact that Sophie triggered almost an entire league with just a simple point of a finger is just crazy motion ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/7paK3NxFLC — Ashwin (@Sudharsan_ak) June 27, 2026

Among the thousands of responses was a comment from Brittany Mahomes, who wrote, "This post,” along with laughing, clapping and fire emojis.

The comment quickly caught fans' attention and added to the growing buzz surrounding Cunningham's viral post. The Instagram upload collected more than 625,000 likes within its first 24 hours, showing just how far the moment had spread beyond the WNBA.

Brittany Mahomes also gives fans a closer look at the family's summer

Brittany recently gave followers a peek into her own family by sharing a carousel of photos featuring Patrick Mahomes and their three children, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden. Captioning the post, "We've been having the time of our lives," Brittany gave fans a look at the family's summer adventures.

The photos captured visits to wildlife attractions and SeaWorld, along with relaxing pool days as the Chiefs quarterback enjoys the final weeks of his offseason. Brittany has also spoken openly about how motherhood has changed her outlook on life. "Everything I do now is connected to creating more opportunities and creating a future that my children can be proud of," Brittany said.

She added, "Becoming a mom changed so many things in my life and changed how I looked at so many things. It really reshaped and redefined a lot of things in my life."With training camp approaching, Patrick Mahomes will soon return to football. Until then, Brittany has kept fans engaged by joining one of the biggest viral moments in women's basketball while also sharing the family's memorable summer away from the field.