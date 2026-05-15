Brittany Mahomes found herself back in the spotlight after two separate social media moments sparked fresh conversation among sports fans. The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes first grabbed attention with new photos shared from a Las Vegas charity golf event linked to the Mahomes family. Days later, Brittany's name resurfaced online after fans noticed her reaction to Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham's latest personal achievement.

Brittany Mahomes grabs attention after fans react to her latest event photos

Brittany Mahomes became a major talking point after sharing moments from the 15 and the Mahomies Vegas Golf Classic, an annual event connected to Patrick Mahomes' charitable work. While the golf outing itself attracted NFL attention, Brittany's photos quickly generated a separate wave of reactions, with followers praising her overall appearance and style from the evening.

The comment section soon filled with familiar names from the sports and influencer world. Laura Kruk, fiancée of Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, reacted by writing, “How is it you get prettier with every post?!” Haley Cavinder also joined the praise, commenting, “You look INSANE,” while Allie Hunter added, “THE GLAMMMMMM!”. Patrick Mahomes also quietly showed support, dropping three red heart emojis on the post.Brittany and Patrick have often drawn attention for their online interactions, especially during NFL offseason events when fans closely follow updates from the Chiefs quarterback and his family. This latest moment once again placed Brittany at the center of social media discussion.

Brittany Mahomes joins celebration after Sophie Cunningham's big announcement

Away from the Las Vegas spotlight, Brittany also became part of another trending sports moment after Sophie Cunningham shared a major career update. The Indiana Fever guard recently revealed that she will appear in the 2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, a milestone she celebrated publicly on Instagram. Cunningham posted a collection of images from the shoot and shared her excitement, writing, “year 1 with @si_swimsuit.. AHHHH!” The announcement quickly gained traction, drawing messages from teammates, fans, and sports personalities.

Brittany Mahomes was among those who responded, keeping her message simple with a supportive “Amazing!!!” as congratulations continued pouring in for the Fever guard. For Brittany Mahomes, even a brief social media interaction was enough to spark conversation among fans already discussing her latest appearance. With Patrick Mahomes remaining one of the NFL's biggest stars, public interest around Brittany's online activity continues to grow, especially during the offseason.