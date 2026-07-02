The United States celebrated a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina to book its place in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, but the post-match conversation quickly shifted away from the scoreline. Folarin Balogun's second-half red card became the biggest talking point, drawing criticism from fans, players, and well-known names across the sports world.

The decision means Balogun will miss the United States' knockout match against Belgium despite being one of the team's standout performers in the tournament. As debate over the call continued, Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and Jason Kelce were among those who publicly questioned the referee's decision.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes did not hide their frustration after the match

Brittany Mahomes was one of the first high-profile voices to react after referee Rafael Claus sent Balogun off following a VAR review. The former soccer player and co-owner of the Kansas City Current shared her thoughts on Instagram Story, writing, "That was some bulls***...All I have to say #USA ????????."

Her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also weighed in on social media. He kept his reaction brief but made it clear he was surprised by the decision, posting, "Man what……"

Balogun was in on goal. He beat the defender and was about to score.

No red card. No penalty. No yellow card. No foul. No review.

The bizarre thing is that Fox Sports showed a replay that began just AFTER the defender let go of the arm. So weird. How could the officials miss… pic.twitter.com/odJKRqhpj5 — Bill Walsh (@wwalsh) July 2, 2026

The incident happened after Balogun made contact with Bosnia defender Tarik Muharemović during the second half. Claus initially did not issue a red card, but after reviewing the play on the pitch-side monitor, he upgraded the decision and sent the American forward off. Under FIFA rules, the suspension cannot be appealed, ruling Balogun out of the Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

Jason Kelce and Mauricio Pochettino also questioned the referee's call

Former NFL star Jason Kelce joined the discussion with a detailed post questioning whether the challenge met the standard for a straight red card.

"Man, somebody help me. That foul looked incidental from Balogun, shouldn't a Red Card be given if there is either intention to foul, or an action that is aggressive and unsafe in nature? Didn't feel like Balogun was out of control or anything, just looked like it kind of happened."

Many supporters shared similar views online, with some criticizing the officiating and arguing that the punishment did not match the challenge.

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino also defended his striker after the match. “For me? Never a red card. Never an intention to step on the player. It was a normal action in football that happened by accident.”

Pochettino added that Balogun was struggling to accept the decision.

“He's very disappointed. It was an action that wasn't intention, he's sad. We cannot do anything to change this feeling. This is soccer, this is football. For sure he's going to help us to perform and hopefully we can go to the next round so he can be available again.”

The United States will now face Belgium without its leading scorer. If Pochettino's side advances to the quarterfinals, Balogun will be eligible to return after serving his one-match suspension.