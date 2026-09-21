Patrick Mahomes had plenty to take care of in clash with Indianapolis Colts. Kansas City Chiefs escaped with a 33-30 overtime win on Sunday night and moved to 2-0. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes finished with 382 passing yards and three touchdowns in a game that stayed close for most of the night. The result also gave him another career milestone as he now sits next to NFL GOAT Tom Brady on a list that shows just how swiftly Patrick Mahomes has built his NFL resume.

Patrick Mahomes Has Matched Tom Brady On A Rare NFL Wins List

Patrick Mahomes has now won 97 games during his first 10 NFL seasons. That puts him at the level with Tom Brady for the third-most wins by a player in his first 10 seasons since 1950.

The number became even more interesting after Patrick Mahomes' latest outing. He completed 32 of 47 passes and threw three touchdown passes. He also picked up 17 yards on the ground.

“Tonight… officially declaring Patrick Mahomes is back. (Travis) Kelce looks better than he ever has and the Chiefs can run the ball,” Daniel wrote.

Robert Griffin III also pointed to the Mahomes and Travis Kelce connection.

Pat Mahomes since returning from a torn ACL:



606 total yards

6 total TDs

1 INT

2-0 record



Now 8-0 in regular season OT games. pic.twitter.com/AEsfO36eBf — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 21, 2026

“Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have turned back the clock and are better than ever right now. Averaging more yards per catch (14.3) than ever… There is no one in the NFL that you can trust more than Patrick Mahomes with the game on the line. He is inevitable,” RGIII wrote.

Patrick Mahomes Made Key Plays To Keep Kansas City Chiefs Alive

Kansas City did not have a easy night. Indianapolis Colts stayed with Kansas City Chiefs throughout regulation and the score was tied 27-27 after four quarters.

Indianapolis had a chance to take lead in extra time. A reviewed fumble ruling gave Colts another chance while they settled for a field goal instead of going for a touchdown on fourth down.

Patrick Mahomes then helped Kansas City Chiefs move into scoring range.



“NEVER A DOUBT. Patrick freaking Mahomes, 281 days after tearing his ACL, he throws for 381 yards & looks all the way back. 2-0 & will only get better on both sides of the ball,” Wright wrote.

Patrick Mahomes admitted the Chiefs were far from perfect.

“It wasn't always pretty. There were times we didn't execute at a high level. But guys continued to fight and continued to push and we found a way at the end,” Mahomes said.

That was enough to keep Kansas City unbeaten and give Mahomes another memorable night.