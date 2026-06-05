Patrick Mahomes showed support for his alma mater after Texas Tech suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the Women's College World Series final. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reacted shortly after the Red Raiders fell to rivals Texas in the championship game. At the same time, Mahomes remained in NFL headlines after Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared an encouraging update about the quarterback's recovery, giving fans fresh hope ahead of the new season.

Patrick Mahomes shares heartfelt three-word reaction after Texas Tech falls short in WCWS final

Patrick Mahomes quickly reacted after Texas Tech came up short in the Women's College World Series final. The Red Raiders lost 4-1 to Texas at Devon Park, ending what had been an impressive run in the tournament.

Soon after the loss, Mahomes took to social media to show support for the team. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback posted a short but emotional message, writing, “Proud of yall!” while adding a red heart emoji and tagging the Texas Tech softball team.

Mahomes has stayed closely connected to Texas Tech since his college days. He attended the university from 2014 to 2016 before becoming one of the NFL's biggest stars. Even after building a successful career with the Kansas City Chiefs, he has continued to publicly support the school and its athletic programs.

Texas Tech entered the tournament ranked No. 11 and impressed fans with a deep postseason run. However, the team could not overcome state rivals Texas in the final, leaving supporters disappointed after falling short of a title.

Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs update offers hope as Patrick Mahomes continues recovery

While Mahomes' emotional response to Texas Tech's loss grabbed attention online, the quarterback also remained at the center of NFL conversations due to an important update from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid recently addressed Mahomes' recovery and explained that the team is avoiding assumptions about his return timeline. “We haven't made any assumptions that he's absolutely going to be there game one,” Reid said. “We brought in Justin for that reason, we drafted a QB.”

Still, Reid sounded hopeful while discussing Mahomes' determination to return. “I wouldn't bet against him. If anybody could do it, it's this kid,” Reid added.

Mahomes has reportedly remained involved with the team during recovery and continues working behind the scenes. As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for another important season, fans will closely watch whether the franchise quarterback can return sooner than expected.