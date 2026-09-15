Patrick Mahomes gave one bettor an unforgettable reason to celebrate during the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos. The quarterback's first touchdown of the season did more than give Kansas City an early boost. It also turned a bold $100 wager into a $2,100 payout, with the bettor's wild reaction eventually reaching Mahomes himself.

Patrick Mahomes' touchdown lands $2,100 betting payout

The wager needed Mahomes to do something very specific. A bettor backed the Chiefs quarterback to score the first touchdown of the game at +2000 odds, putting $100 on the unlikely outcome.

Mahomes made the bet pay off on Kansas City's opening drive. After finding himself with room to run, he scrambled for 15 yards and finished the play with a dive across the goal line. The touchdown gave the bettor a $2,000 profit, taking the total return to $2,100.

There was an extra twist earlier in the drive. Mahomes had already reached the end zone, but that score came off the board because of a holding penalty on rookie left tackle Kahlil Benson. Instead of letting the opportunity slip away, Mahomes found the end zone again moments later.

The bettor's reaction quickly became part of the story. Gavin McHugh posted a video of the celebration on X with the caption, “Patrick Mahomes first TD +2000 Live reaction: ????????????????.”

The clip circulated online before eventually reaching Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback responded with six laughing-face emojis, showing that he had seen just how much his touchdown had meant to the bettor.

Patrick Mahomes' comeback adds meaning to first touchdown

The touchdown carried significance beyond the betting slip. It marked a major moment in Mahomes' return after the left knee injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Chargers on December 14, 2025.

Mahomes tore both his ACL and LCL in the injury and underwent surgery the following day. He then spent months working through an intensive rehabilitation programme before returning to competitive action.

After the Chiefs' 31-10 win, Mahomes reflected on the feeling of finally testing his repaired knee in a meaningful game.

“That was definitely the moment physically where that kind of said all my rehabilitation work paid off," Mahomes said. "I didn't feel anything. And it's still a process; I still have to keep getting better and better and stay on top of it. But this is obviously a great first week."

Mahomes finished the game completing 55% of his passes for two touchdowns and one interception. For one bettor, though, his biggest contribution was the 15-yard run that transformed a long-shot prediction into a memorable $2,100 payout.