Fernando Mendoza's first NFL season has already brought him into the orbit of one of football's biggest names. Since the Las Vegas Raiders selected Mendoza first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, Tom Brady has stayed available to the young quarterback, offering advice and support. Now, Mendoza's mother, Elsa, has opened up about the bond, describing Brady as a mentor her family feels fortunate to have.

Fernando Mendoza's mom opens up about Tom Brady's mentorship

Brady, who owns a minority stake in the Raiders, began building a relationship with Mendoza around the 2026 NFL Draft. For Elsa Mendoza, the connection has meant more than simply having a legendary quarterback around her son.

She praised Brady's willingness to make himself available whenever Fernando needs guidance.

“He's such a kind person, and he's everything you would expect and more,” Elsa, 50, tells PEOPLE about Brady, 49. “You would think that, being everything he's accomplished and all the records he's broken, that he would be somebody untouchable. He is so kind. He has always made us feel like the door's open.”

She added: “Anytime we need him to call, he's been so welcoming to Fernando, helps Fernando with any questions, tells Fernando there's an open line of communication. He's also offered that to us,” she continues. “I mean, I could not want a better mentor for my son. He is a kind person, a good person, an excellent football player.”

Elsa was equally direct about how much she values Brady's presence in Fernando's development. “I can honestly tell you there is no one else that I would want to mentor my son besides Tom Brady.”

For a 22-year-old quarterback entering the NFL, that kind of access can provide a valuable perspective. Mendoza has already achieved plenty before reaching Las Vegas. He won the Heisman Trophy and led Indiana to a national championship before becoming the No. 1 overall pick.

What advice has Tom Brady given Fernando Mendoza?

Mendoza has previously spoken about the conversations he has had with Brady. Rather than sharing every detail, the rookie said he prefers to keep much of the veteran quarterback's advice private.

“Tom's given me a lot of advice — and I like to sometimes keep it close to the vest,” Mendoza admitted. “However, the one thing that he always says is that, hey, you're in your early 20s and making sure you do everything possible to be successful and to best serve your teammates and not let your teammates down.”

That message also fits with how Elsa describes her son away from football. She said Fernando puts the team ahead of himself and wants those around him to succeed.

Mendoza first spoke with Brady in April, shortly before the draft. At the time, Brady told him he planned to push him rather than simply offer praise if the Raiders selected him.

The rookie is now beginning that challenge for real. The Raiders opened the 2026 season 1-0 and are scheduled to face the Los Angeles Chargers on September 20. With Brady continuing to serve as a mentor, Mendoza has an unusual resource available as he adjusts to life as an NFL quarterback.