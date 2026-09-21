Patrick Mahomes has made a career out of turning pressure into opportunity. Just when the Kansas City Chiefs need him most, he finds a way to keep the game alive. Sunday's dramatic win over the Indianapolis Colts offered another reminder of that rare ability. With the clock winding down and the score tied, Mahomes guided Kansas City into position for a last-second field goal. The 33-30 overtime victory added another milestone to his growing legacy, pushing his record in regular-season overtime games to an unprecedented 8-0.

Patrick Mahomes adds another clutch moment to his Chiefs legacy

The Chiefs' latest win was far from the comfortable outing they enjoyed against Denver in Week 1. Indianapolis pushed Kansas City to the limit, forcing Mahomes and the offense to deliver when every possession mattered.

Mahomes answered with one of his most productive performances in recent seasons. He threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns, his highest single-game passing total since 2023. Travis Kelce also played a major role, catching nine passes for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Kenneth Walker III continued to give Kansas City a dangerous option on the ground and through the air. He finished with 117 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards, keeping the Colts' defense under pressure throughout the night.

But the defining moment arrived in overtime. After Indianapolis tied the game at 30, Mahomes had just over three minutes to put his team in scoring range. He did exactly that, steering the Chiefs to the Colts' 24-yard line.

Harrison Butker then converted a 40-yard field goal with one second left, sealing the win and sending Arrowhead Stadium into celebration.

Patrick Mahomes sets an NFL overtime mark with an 8-0 record

The victory gave Mahomes his 31st fourth-quarter or overtime game-winning drive since becoming Kansas City's starter in 2018. No other player has recorded more during that span, further cementing his reputation as one of the NFL's most reliable performers in high-pressure moments.

His overtime record tells an equally remarkable story. Mahomes is now 8-0 in regular-season overtime games, surpassing Jake Plummer for the longest winning streak by a starting quarterback in such games at any point in his career since the NFL introduced overtime in 1974.

Those numbers reflect more than individual brilliance. Kansas City has repeatedly found ways to win close games, including all three of Mahomes' Super Bowl victories, each of which required the Chiefs to overcome a deficit of at least 10 points.

Mahomes has also collected 114 total wins, including the playoffs, during his first 10 seasons, despite being in just his ninth year as a starter. His latest performance adds another chapter to a career built on late-game comebacks and decisive drives.

At 2-0, Kansas City now turns its attention to road games against Miami and Las Vegas. The Chiefs will look to carry their early momentum into those matchups before an early Week 5 bye.

For Mahomes, the challenge remains the same: deliver when the game is on the line. Against the Colts, he did it again.