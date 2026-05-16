Patrick Mahomes is making headlines again, though this time it is not because of a game-winning drive or another Chiefs milestone. The Kansas City quarterback is stepping into a bigger role behind the scenes as Netflix's hit football series Quarterback gears up for its third season. With fresh faces joining the cast and Mahomes helping shape the project as a producer, NFL fans have found another reason to keep an eye on the three-time Super Bowl MVP during the offseason.

Patrick Mahomes takes bigger off-field role as Netflix's ‘Quarterback' returns

Netflix's Quarterback is set to return on July 14, offering fans another inside look at one of football's toughest positions. The documentary-style series follows quarterbacks through the demands of an NFL season, capturing moments both on and off the field while showing the pressure that comes with leading a franchise.

Season 3 will feature Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran Baker Mayfield, Tennessee Titans rookie Cam Ward, and Cincinnati Bengals veteran Joe Flacco. The new season is expected to follow the four quarterbacks throughout the 2025 NFL campaign, giving viewers rare behind-the-scenes access to their professional and personal lives.

Mahomes, who was one of the standout figures in the show's debut season, now has a larger role behind the camera. Mahomes and Jacquelyn Dahl serve as executive producers for 2PM Productions alongside Peyton Manning and Jamie Horowitz for Omaha Productions, as well as Ross Ketover, Keith Cossrow, Ken Rodgers, and Jessica Boddy for NFL Films.

Patrick Mahomes' history with ‘Quarterback' keeps fans invested in season 3

Mahomes' connection to Quarterback goes beyond his new production role. During the first season, the Chiefs quarterback gave viewers a closer look at his competitive mindset, leadership style, and life away from football.

One of the show's most memorable moments featured Mahomes in a heated exchange with Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby, a scene that later became widely discussed among NFL fans. While Patrick Mahomes remains focused on preparing for another season in Kansas City, the renewed excitement around Quarterback has once again placed him at the center of offseason conversations. Even beyond the field, the Chiefs superstar continues to find ways to stay closely tied to the NFL spotlight.