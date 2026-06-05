Gayle King is not hiding her love for Tom Brady! The CBS Mornings host once again joked about dating the retired NFL star during a recent interview with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein, who graced the show to promote their upcoming film Office Romance.

Gayle King Brings Up Tom Brady During CBS Mornings Interview

The moment came after Goldstein jokingly said he was "writing [a movie] for" King. Rather than discussing a fictional leading man, King had someone else in mind. "Do I fall in love with Tom Brady? No, does he fall in love with me?" King asked. "You're very good at manifesting."

King then spoke warmly about the seven-time Super Bowl champion, calling him "one of the nicest people."

The jokes continued later in the interview when the conversation turned to the chemistry between Lopez and Goldstein. King teased the pair about their on-screen and off-screen connection. "I love the chemistry on and off the camera," King said. "If it does turn out to be something, I'd like to be included in … birthday parties, engagement parties, weddings. Just throwing it out there."

Goldstein then turned the spotlight back on King and Brady. "Please invite us to the Tom and Gayle wedding," he quipped. King laughed along and admitted Brady probably has no idea about her public crush. She asked Goldstein to "let [Brady] know."

Tom Brady Comments Follow Recent Podcast Appearance

The latest comments came shortly after King's appearance on Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, where she also spoke about Brady while discussing her dating life. During that conversation, King said she would be open to dating someone younger, though not dramatically younger. "[I want] not someone I could give birth to but younger," King said. "You know, like, Tom Brady's age."

King also recalled recently seeing Brady in person and being impressed by how he looked.

"I just saw Tom Brady, and I had to stop myself from going, 'You are so good-looking,'" she said. "He's also terrific. Tom will appreciate the sense of humor."

Brady has not publicly responded to King's comments. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback finalised his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022 and has since been linked to several high-profile names.

King, meanwhile, has largely kept her personal life private since her divorce from William Bumpus in 1993.