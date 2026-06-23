The pressure around Kansas City feels different this year. For the first time in nearly a decade, the Chiefs enter a season trying to recover from a disappointing campaign rather than defend their place atop the AFC West. Much of that conversation centers on star player Patrick Mahomes, whose knee injury last season changed the course of the franchise's year and left fans wondering how fast the team could bounce back.

Now, with training camp approaching, there is confidence inside the organization. Mahomes has been active throughout offseason work and remains on track as the Chiefs prepare for a season-opening showdown against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

Patrick Mahomes' Return Remains Key Chiefs Training Camp Storyline

While Kansas City has spent the offseason reshaping parts of its roster, the biggest development is the progress of its franchise quarterback. According to ESPN, the current focus is getting Mahomes fully integrated into 11-on-11 sessions before preseason action begins.

The Chiefs have traditionally preferred giving Mahomes at least some preseason snaps, allowing him to regain timing and rhythm before meaningful games arrive. With a high-profile Week 1 test waiting, avoiding a slow start is a major priority. Questions about his timeline continue to follow the team, but Andy Reid has made it clear that the process will be handled carefully. The veteran coach plans to evaluate his quarterback "day by day" as camp unfolds.

Kansas City's preseason schedule concludes August 28 against Seattle, a date that could become an important checkpoint in Mahomes' recovery. More clarity is expected once training camp opens on July 29 and runs through August 20.

Chiefs Roster Moves Show Urgency After Disappointing 2025 Season

The front office has backed its quarterback with several aggressive roster moves designed to revive the club's playoff hopes. After struggling to generate consistency on the ground for much of the last two seasons, Kansas City landed Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to become the centerpiece of its rushing attack.

Defensively, the Chiefs addressed turnover in the secondary by moving up in the draft to select LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane with the sixth overall pick. The decision followed the exit of Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie and signaled the team's determination to quickly rebuild the back end of the defense.

Kansas City also invested in its defensive front by selecting Peter Woods late in the first round. The rookie is expected to learn alongside Chris Jones while adding long-term upside to the unit.

After finishing with just six wins, their lowest total since 2012, the Chiefs know expectations remain high. Mahomes' health, a familiar face in Eric Bieniemy back at offensive coordinator, and a retooled roster have created fresh belief that Kansas City can quickly re-enter the AFC playoff picture once the regular season begins.