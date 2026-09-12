Patrick Mahomes has spent much of the offseason focused on getting his body ready for another NFL season. But while the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback works through a difficult knee recovery, another part of his life continues moving forward. His work with the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is keeping him close to the Kansas City community and the young people he has long supported. From reading to thousands of students to helping raise more than $1.5 million for local charities, Mahomes is showing that his influence does not end when the football season does. His latest efforts offer a different look at his legacy.

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Charity Work Gives 3,000 Students A Powerful Reason To Dream Bigger

Mahomes recently joined Lead to Read KC for its annual Reading Rally at T-Mobile Center, where he read to about 3,000 students. The event celebrated the end of the 2025-26 Read for 15 program, which encourages children to spend 15 minutes reading each day.

Mahomes read Ella and One Great Race by C.L. Fails before speaking with the students. His appearance gave the message a personal touch. For children who know him mainly as the Chiefs quarterback, seeing him encourage reading offered a reminder that success is not only about what happens on a football field.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the 15 and Mahomies Charity Event ❤️



???? | BrittanyLynne on IG pic.twitter.com/EawUIBsvfd — Daily Chiefs (@Daily_Chiefs_) May 16, 2026

That connection has become a key part of Mahomes' charitable work. His foundation has continued backing programs that give young people access to education, sports and opportunities that can shape their futures.

His Growing Charity Legacy Shows How Patrick Mahomes Is Using His NFL Platform To Support Kansas City Communities

The impact has also reached beyond individual appearances. The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation's sixth annual gala brought together more than 900 supporters and resulted in $1,508,000 being granted to 27 Kansas City charities.

That kind of fundraising gives Mahomes' celebrity platform a practical purpose. Instead of simply lending his name to causes, his foundation is helping organizations already working with families and children in the community.

At the same time, Mahomes remains focused on recovering from the torn ACL and LCL that ended his 2025 season. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has expressed optimism about the quarterback's progress but has also stressed that his return will depend on medical clearance.

“Every player is different. I will tell you though, I would never bet against him,” Reid said.

For Mahomes, the road back to football may still have questions. His work away from the field, however, continues to provide something much clearer: a lasting connection with the community he represents.