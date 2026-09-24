Patrick Mahomes found two ways to stand out during the Kansas City Chiefs' overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts. First, he tried to turn a coin toss mistake into an advantage before the extra period began. Travis Kelce later praised his quarterback for being ready so quickly. Mahomes also had a different reaction to another big moment. When a replay changed a fumble call involving Laquon Treadwell, Mahomes said he was glad the ruling did not go Kansas City's way. The Chiefs still won 33-30, but both moments showed how closely Mahomes watched the game.

Patrick Mahomes Quickly Tried To Use The Colts' Overtime Coin Toss Mistake

The coin toss created an unusual start to overtime. Indianapolis Colts safety Camryn Bynum won the toss but used the word “defer.” That word is used at the start of a game, when a team can move its choice to the second half. Overtime does not work that way.

Patrick Mahomes quickly noticed the confusion. He told referee Craig Wrolstad that Kansas City wanted to kick. Mahomes appeared to believe the Chiefs could make the choice after Bynum used the wrong term.

The officials did not let the moment decide the opening. Wrolstad spoke with Bynum again and made sure the Colts wanted to begin on defense. Kansas City then started with the ball.

Travis Kelce later talked about the moment on New Heights. “Pat was locked in. ... I don't even know if defer is something you can say in that situation,” Kelce said.

The #Chiefs play just three home games within the span of three months.



Patrick Mahomes told @SorenPetro, "Sometimes away games can kind of get you locked in." pic.twitter.com/qfXfwgnlz5 — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 23, 2026

Jason Kelce also discussed the play. He pointed out why team captains need to know the coin toss rules before making a choice.

Patrick Mahomes Was Glad The Laquon Treadwell Fumble Call Did Not Favor Kansas City

The overtime game had another big moment when Laquon Treadwell caught a pass from Daniel Jones and ran for 48 yards. Nohl Williams knocked the ball loose, and Kansas City recovered.

The first ruling was a fumble. A replay review then changed the call because Treadwell was ruled down by contact before the ball came loose. The Indianapolis Colts kept the ball and later tied the game at 30-30.

Mahomes later joked that he was “actually kinda glad” the call did not stay in Kansas City's favor. He said he did not want the online reaction that could have followed if the ruling had ended the game.

The Chiefs still had to finish the job. The replay gave Indianapolis another chance, and the pressure stayed high until the final kick.

Mahomes completed 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns. Harrison Butker then hit a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

The win moved Kansas City to 2-0. Mahomes showed quick thinking during the coin toss and stayed aware of the replay drama before helping the Chiefs finish the night with a win.