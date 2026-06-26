Patrick Mahomes is working on one of the biggest comebacks of his NFL career following an injury-filled season that broke the Kansas City Chiefs' playoff streak. After being left out of the 2026 ESPYS nominees for the second straight year, the star quarterback's wife, Brittany Mahomes, provided a touching commentary on the life values that now guide their family.

While Patrick continues his recovery and prepares for the new season, Brittany opened up about how becoming a mother of three has completely changed her outlook. Her comments offered a personal glimpse into the values shaping the Mahomes family as they move through a challenging chapter together.

Brittany Mahomes says motherhood gave her a new purpose and changed her outlook

Speaking about raising three children, Brittany said motherhood has transformed the way she sees life and the choices she makes every day.

"Being a mom changed so many things in my life and changed how I looked at so many things," Brittany said. "It really reshaped and redefined a lot of things in my life."

She also said her children motivate her to keep pushing forward and show them that hard work creates opportunities. "It's made me more intentional, more purposeful and, honestly, more motivated to keep going and keep showing my kids that there are no boundaries in front of you. You can achieve anything. You can be a part of anything that you want to. You need to dream big and understand that you have to work hard and do the hard things to do the fun things."

Brittany added that motherhood has also taught her to be more selective with her time and commitments. "I think when you become a mom, you learn to say no to things that aren't as important and focus on what's best for your life and your family," she said.

Patrick Mahomes prepares for a fresh start after a difficult NFL season

Patrick is also entering a new chapter after a challenging 2025 campaign. The Chiefs finished 6-11, missed the playoffs for the first time since he became the starting quarterback, and saw his season end early because of torn ACL and LCL injuries.

The difficult year was followed by another disappointment when Mahomes was not named among the nominees for the 2026 ESPYS. It marks the second straight year he has missed the list after previously being a regular nominee and award winner.

Before suffering the injury, Mahomes threw for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns in 14 games. Expectations remain high that he will be ready for the Chiefs' regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

As Patrick works toward returning to the field, Brittany's message highlights the perspective their family has embraced.