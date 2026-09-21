Patrick Mahomes had a reason to feel relieved after the Kansas City Chiefs escaped Indianapolis with a 33-30 overtime win. A disputed fumble decision nearly handed the Chiefs a chance to end the game sooner, but the call went against them. Rather than celebrate the ruling, Mahomes admitted he was glad the officials made that decision, knowing the backlash could have followed another outcome.

Patrick Mahomes reacts to controversial Chiefs-Colts overtime call

The Chiefs quarterback did not hide his thoughts on the pivotal play involving Colts receiver Laquon Treadwell. With Kansas City holding a three-point lead late in regulation, Daniel Jones connected with Treadwell on a deep pass that put Indianapolis in scoring range.

Chiefs defender Nohl Williams punched the ball loose, and Kansas City appeared to recover. However, a replay review overturned the initial fumble ruling. Officials determined Treadwell had already been touched and his knee was down before the ball came out, giving Indianapolis a first down.

Mahomes later reflected on the moment, explaining why the decision did not upset him.

“The big play in overtime where we think we stripped the ball and they end up being barely touched,” shared the Kansas City quarterback after sealing a close 33-30 win against Indianapolis. “I was actually kind of glad because I didn't want to see Twitter's reaction if they would have called it a fumble. So we got to prove it the right way, get the stop there, and then go back out there and get a field goal.”

The Colts reached the red zone but failed to turn the drive into a touchdown. Two negative plays stalled their momentum, and Jones' third-down scramble left Indianapolis with a field goal to tie the game at 30-30.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also questioned the ruling, though he acknowledged he had no say in the officials' decision.

“That was hard for me to tell,” Reid said. “I mean, I saw all the replays. I mean, I would have voted against it, going the other way. But I don't have a vote.

“It's America, and I don't have a vote,” he joked.

Chiefs win fuels fresh NFL officiating debate

The disputed Treadwell play was not the only call that drew attention. Fans also questioned a third-down ruling involving Daniel Jones and Keenan Allen, while a hit by Nick Bolton sparked further criticism.

Those moments added to online accusations that officials favour Kansas City. However, fan reactions and disputed calls alone do not establish that games are rigged.

The Chiefs ultimately settled the contest in overtime with a field goal, improving to 2-0. Mahomes played a major role, completing 32 of 47 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns.

His postgame admission shifted the focus beyond the final score. For Mahomes, winning without the benefit of a controversial ruling meant Kansas City could leave Indianapolis with the result, without another officiating debate overshadowing it.