Patrick Mahomes returned to the NFL with a statement win, but his comeback also revived an old conversation involving Troy Aikman. Mahomes helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos 31-10 on Monday Night Football, less than 300 days after suffering major knee injuries. His performance showed that the quarterback had lost little of his edge, while his postgame message hinted at bigger plans ahead. At the same time, Aikman's reaction to a Travis Kelce holding call became a talking point among Chiefs fans. The moment once again put Aikman and Mahomes in the spotlight together.

Troy Aikman's Reaction To Patrick Mahomes' Touchdown Quickly Became The Talking Point

Patrick Mahomes' return could have been remembered simply as one of the NFL's biggest comeback stories. Instead, Troy Aikman's comments added another layer to the night.

Mahomes broke free for a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, giving Kansas City an early 7-0 lead. As the play unfolded, Kelce appeared to grab Broncos safety Talanoa Hufanga and pull him down.

Aikman immediately highlighted the possible penalty during the ESPN broadcast.

He said, "Travis Kelce might have gotten away with a hold, but Patrick Mahomes, he does not protect himself as he thought he might. He takes it into the end zone. But here's a look at what looked to be a hold by Travis Kelce at the end of that play."

ESPN rules analyst Russell Yurk agreed that Kelce had restricted the defender. The ruling itself was not especially surprising, but some Chiefs fans believed Aikman's delivery showed a different attitude toward Mahomes.

One fan wrote, "Man, Aikman HATES seeing Mahomes get an easy TD. Saltier than the Dead Sea."

Patrick Mahomes is 19 passing TDs away from passing Troy Aikman for 76th all time. pic.twitter.com/2wGooeZwuP — ????????‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) December 27, 2021

The reaction quickly moved beyond the penalty. Some supporters accused Aikman of being overly critical of Mahomes and questioned whether the former Cowboys quarterback had developed a particular dislike for the Chiefs star.

Patrick Mahomes' Three Super Bowl Wins Have Changed The Troy Aikman Conversation

The reaction has added fresh interest to the long-running comparison between Aikman's Cowboys legacy and Mahomes' remarkable rise with Kansas City.

Aikman won three Super Bowls with Dallas during the 1990s. Mahomes has now matched that total with the Chiefs and won Super Bowl MVP honors in each championship victory.

That history makes their connection more interesting than a single broadcast comment. Aikman built his reputation during one of the NFL's most famous eras, while Mahomes has spent the past several years creating his own place in league history.

Aikman even joked about Mahomes' championship record in 2019, saying, "Talk to me when he has 33% of my Super Bowl Titles."

Years later, the numbers have changed the context completely.

Mahomes' latest comeback only strengthened that story. He completed 15 of 27 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, while his 15-yard rushing score showed the confidence to use his legs again.

After the victory, Mahomes wrote, "Want to give all glory and thanks to God! Letting me be out there doing what i love again! ChiefsKingdom this is just the start see yall next week!"

His return was about proving his knee could handle NFL football again. But Aikman's presence on the broadcast created another chapter in the Mahomes story, showing how every major moment involving the Chiefs quarterback can quickly become part of a much bigger NFL conversation.